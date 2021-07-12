• Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, turned to his wife and former first lady, Rosalynn Carter, and thanked her for 75 years of marriage, telling her that she's always been the one. "I want to express particular gratitude for being the right woman that I chose for my wife," Carter said at a 75th wedding anniversary celebration Saturday in his hometown of Plains, Ga. About 300 family members and friends attended the event at Plains High School, a portion of which was livestreamed. Rosalynn Carter, sitting by his side, recounted how she didn't care for young men while growing up and never thought she'd get married. "I didn't know how to talk to them, I didn't want to go out with them," she said. She added that she used to urge her mother to tell suitors calling on the phone that she wasn't around. "And then along came Jimmy Carter, and my life has been an adventure ever since," she said. In a recent interview, Jimmy Carter told The Associated Press that the couple's marriage is "a full partnership." The two met in Georgia when Jimmy Carter, a young midshipman, was home from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. His younger sister set him up on a date with Rosalynn, who was a family friend who already had a crush on the future Georgia governor and U.S. president. Their anniversary is the most recent milestone for the longest-married presidential couple in American history.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10DTD1Twnlk]Rosalynn Carter is 93. Jimmy Carter, at 96, is the longest-lived of the 45 men who've served as chief executive. On Saturday, Carter, wearing a dark suit jacket with a yellow flower on the chest, closed his brief remarks with six simple words to those gathered: "I love you all very much."

• Aly Raisman, an Olympic gymnast, was reunited with her beloved dog Mylo a week after he ran off after being spooked by fireworks in Boston. Raisman announced Mylo's return in a tweet six days after she reported the 35-pound brown dog was missing. "HEROES!!!! MYLO IS SAFE. I HAVE HIM," Raisman wrote, adding a photo showing her and Mylo flanked by his rescuers: two people Raisman named as Carla and Gayle, along with their dog. Raisman said she would share more details of Mylo's misadventures later after spending some quality time with her canine companion. A six-time Olympic medalist, Raisman is a Massachusetts native who served as captain for the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics teams. She is also a bestselling author and a survivor of sexual abuse.

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1981, file photo, Mrs. Jehan Sadat, widow of assassinated Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, is flanked by U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, left, and Gerald Ford, as they meet in her Giza Nile-side home. Jehan Sadat died in Cairo on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the age of 87, Egypt’s President’s office said. (AP Photo, File)

Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2001, file photo former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, left, and his wife Rosalynn help build a house for the Jimmy Carter Work Project 2001, at Asan near Chonan city, south of Seoul, South Korea. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Yun Jai-hyoung, File)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives for a reception to celebrate the 75th wedding anniversary of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Former Sen. Sam Nunn, D-Ga., arrives for a reception to celebrate the 75th wedding anniversary of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Amy Carter arrives for a reception to celebrate the 75th wedding anniversary of her parents former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Former President Jimmy Carter sips champagne as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)