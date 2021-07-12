GOLF

Furyk tops at U.S. Senior

Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha, Neb., to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir by three strokes. Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and Gary Player. Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club. He won the regular Open in 2003, is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour and won his first two PGA Tour Champions events upon turning 50 last year. Furyk played the first three holes in 3 over, finding the unforgiving rough three times on the second hole and a tricky lie in the greenside bunker on the third. Suddenly, his four-shot lead was down to one. Furyk righted himself with a birdie on the par-5 sixth and, after going out in 2-over 37, regained the four-shot lead by the time he made the turn. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 2-over 72 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 8-over 288, which was good enough for a tie for 28th. University of Central Arkansas golf Coach Steve Runge turned in an 11-over 81 on Sunday and shot 22 over overall.

Glover ends drought

Lucas Glover ended 10 years without a victory Sunday when he birdied five of his last seven holes for a 7-under 64 to win the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., by two shots. Glover won for the fourth time in his career, the most recent in 2011 at Quail Hollow. He was among two dozen players separated by three shots on the rain-softened TPC Deere Run when the former U.S. Open champion went on a tear. It started with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole. He hit his approach into 4 feet and 7 feet on the next two holes, and then flushed a 7-iron to 3 feet on the 15th hole to take the lead. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 73 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 64th place at 3-under 281.

Hataoka awarded LPGA win

Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, when the final round Sunday was washed out by heavy rain. Hataoka (at 19 under) had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, and her first LPGA title in two years. Donna Mummert, the LPGA's senior manager of rules and competition, said that the fairways were so soaked the LPGA had no choice but to end the tournament. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) finished in a tie for ninth at 10 under. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) finished at 7 under and in a tie for 28th.

Lee first at Scottish Open

Min Woo Lee of Australia made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win a three-way playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open on Sunday for his second European Tour title. Lee closed with a 7-under 64 and was the first to finish at 18-under 268 at The Renaissance Club, which featured a 90-minute weather delay late in the final round. Detry (67) and Fitzpatrick (67) each made par on the 18th to join him in the playoff. Lee and Detry also secured spots in the British Open next week at Royal St. George's.

SOCCER

U.S. scores early, holds on

Sam Vines scored his first international goal on a header in the eighth minute, and a U.S. team mostly of backup players opened the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Haiti on Sunday night in Kansas City, Kan. Shaq Moore's cross bounced off two Haitans to Gyasi Zardes, who popped up the ball for Vines to head past goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre from 6 yards. Moore was making his sixth international appearance and Vines his fourth. Walker Zimmerman hit the crossbar just before Vines' goal and Nicholas Gioacchini struck a post in the 66th minute. The 20th-ranked U.S. improved to 36 wins, 1 loss and 4 draws in the Gold Cup group stage.

CYCLING

American earns stage win

Sepp Kuss couldn't suppress a wide grin as he raced toward the finish line to become the first American in 10 years to win a stage at the Tour de France. Just before winning Sunday's grueling 15th stage, Kuss threw his sunglasses into the crowd and put his arms in the air before covering his face, succumbing to emotion. Tyler Farrar had been the last American to win a stage at cycling's biggest race in 2011. The 26-year-old Colorado native left it late to make his move in the punishing 118-mile ride from Ceret at the foothills of the Pyrenees to the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra. The American attacked going up the Col de Beixalis and maintained his hard-fought advantage over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, who finished 23 seconds behind. Race leader Tadej Pogacar enjoyed an uneventful day and remained on course for his second overall victory.

BASKETBALL

Magic hire Mosley

Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club. Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances. He becomes the 14th coach in Magic history. The 42-year-old Mosley has spent the last 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland and Dallas. The last seven seasons were with the Mavericks, and his name has been discussed as a candidate in coaching searches for some time.

BASEBALL

Mariners pitcher heads to IL

All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners was placed on the injured list Sunday. Kikuchi has been one of the top left-handers in baseball this season, his third since signing with the Mariners and moving over to the major leagues from Japan. He's 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

Nola added to covid list

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Sunday at Boston and placed on the covid-19 injured list along with three of his teammates. Nola was scheduled to start in the interleague series finale against the Red Sox before the All-Star break. The Phillies announced before the game that Nola was scratched and replaced with right-hander Brandon Kintzler for Sunday's start.

Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

