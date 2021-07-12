OPINION | OLD NEWS: Old typos are in no way to be seen as defects

English is loaded with phrases sweeter than "not my typo," but for newspaper writers, that's one very sweet set of words.

On July 6, the Democrat-Gazette's venerable Other Days column reprinted a news item from 100 years before in which a woman's wife killed somebody. It read, in part:

"CONWAY — Mark Huckaby, aged about 50, local butcher, today was said to be in a serious condition as a result of wounds received yesterday afternoon at King's ferry, on Cadron creek, near here, when Abe Pearson shot and killed Mrs. Sidney Arthur and the woman's wife killed Pearson."

Alert Reader quickly called this item to my attention.

He noted that a woman with her own wife in 1921 likely would have been bigger news than the shooting. Womenfolk did not get to marry each other in 1921. They got to be best-friend spinsters or oddball cousins or, in the worst-case scenario, witches.

Knowing, as I do, that I do not write Other Days, I was delighted to look up the original in the archive ... despite a nagging concern that the compilers of this fun history column are my friends in the newsroom and the newspaper's library, and we should not be wishing typos on them.

But this typo — and it was one — was part of the original fabric of the report as it appeared in the Arkansas Gazette a century ago.

So were the seeming failures to capitalize "ferry" and "creek." Those were not mistakes; they were choices. The old Gazette did not capitalize generic parts of proper nouns — ferry, creek, church, street. This was its style. (In 1920 reports about conman Charles Ponzi, The New York Times uppercased "street" in "School Street." Possibly the Times grew up owning more boxes of capital letters and so developed a different style? Whatever. The Gazette used “street.”)

Once upon a time in the 1980s, I bought a linen shirt with a care label that stated something like "Any irregularities in the fabric of this garment are part of its aesthetic appeal and are in no way to be considered as a defect." Care labels are bossy, but this one vaulted past laundry to instruct me in philosophy.

If flaws can be essential to the beauty of a shirt, so can the typographic quirks of a 100-year-old newspaper.

But back to that long-ago shooting.

It was a picnic gone wrong. From successive reports in the Gazette, which was a morning newspaper, and the Arkansas Democrat, then an afternoon paper, we shall piece together the scene:

Moonshine Is Cause of Double Killing

It is about 2 p.m. July 4, a Monday, and the weather is partly cloudy with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Sidney Arthur is picnicking on Cadron Creek with his wife, their children and a little crowd of friends. She and two little kids are fishing off King's Bridge.

Meanwhile, Abe Pearson and his brother John have spent the morning at Conway, drinking considerable liquor, which is not allowed because this is Prohibition. They are driving to John's house and have to cross the bridge on their way. But Mrs. Arthur and her kids are standing on the bridge. The Pearsons stop and Abe staggers out of the car and says something insulting to Mrs. Arthur.

She happens to have a shotgun with her. Knowing that creek, let's say it is a snake-killing gun. She points it at Abe and orders him to git. He gets back in the car. As the Pearsons drive off, she tells her husband, Sid.

Believing there will be no further trouble, the picnickers go back to relaxing.

Sid's lying on the ground talking with some friends when he looks up to see Abe coming along with a shotgun in his hands.

Pearson has found the gun at his brother's home, which is about a mile from the bridge. His wife, the former Alice Robinette of Conway, tried in vain to dissuade him from leaving the house with this 12-gauge pump shotgun.

Sid hops up and gets his gun out of the family buggy. He tells Abe to drop the shotgun. Abe keeps coming, so Sid repeats himself twice. A friend from Conway, Robert Stapleton, 30, tries to take the shotgun from Abe.

Mark Huckaby, 50, a butcher, also has come over to stand near Mrs. Arthur and urge Abe to go away.

Suddenly Abe fires, and Sid fires at Abe right about the same time. Sid has his back to his wife and so after firing in what he thinks is self-defense, he wheels around to look for her and sees her fall.

Stapleton ducked out of the way, and Abe's load of No. 6 chilled shot struck Mrs. Arthur in the belly. Huckaby received 17 stray shots, in his right shoulder, breast, arm and side. One shot pierced a lung.

Sid's shot has struck Abe in the head. He dies about four hours later in his brother's house. He will be buried in the family cemetery near Wooster.

Sid surrenders himself to the sheriff. The coroner decides no further inquest is necessary, and Sid is exonerated by Justice of the Peace G.M. Easterwood. Sid tells the court he shot because he thought Abe was aiming at him. He said he would have fired sooner had he known the target was his wife.

Huckaby is still in a critical condition and too weak to be transported to Little Rock for an X-ray, but his odds of recovery are good.

Amanda Clementine "Clemie" Arthur, who is survived by her husband and three children, was the daughter of Mrs. Barney Arthur of Little Rock. Sid seems to have been her second husband. She is buried in Oak Grove (Historic) Conway Cemetery. See arkansasonline.com/712clemie.

As for the bridge, while I wanted it to be the famous Springfield Bridge erected in 1874 by the King Bridge Manufactory and Iron Works, the one moved to Lake Beaverfork as a pedestrian bridge (arkansasonline.com/712cadron), I don't think it was. But I am no expert on the bridges of Cadron Creek. I defer to the Faulkner County Historical Society, which knows about a B.V. King, his ferry and a King's bridge. See arkansasonline.com/712BV.

■ ■ ■

The Other Days column already was pulling up the past from Gazette archives 100 years ago, but under a fancier title: News of Other Days. It usually, but not always, reprinted three items — from 100, 50 and 25 years before. Sometimes it had only one or two items.

News of Other Days did not appear daily, but beginning with Nov. 23, 1919, it appears on the editorial page several times a month. It looks like filler — stories prepared in advance that can be plunked onto a page to plug a hole. The antique Gazette editorial pages are troves of such random information, humor, poetry, syndicated columns, tidbits cribbed from other newspapers, bad jokes, humorless cartoons.

Here is the News of Other Days column that appeared on July 12, 1921:

FIFTY YEARS AGO

(July 12, 1871.)

Col. Wyatt C. Thomas, editor of the Pine Bluff Press, was in the city.

C.J. Brown of Van Buren was appointed agent to sell lands of the Little Rock and Fort Smith railroad, lying in Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties.

Cotton, 20 1-4 cents.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

(July 10, 1896.)

The Peabody School of Methods, under the direction of Dr. A.L. Purinton of the Nashville University, was being held on Mount Nebo, with many teachers in attendance.

Prof. T.A. Futrall of Marianna was elected a vice president of the National Educational Association at its session in Buffalo, N.Y.

Choice creamery butter was selling in Little Rock at 19 cents per pound.

■ ■ ■

Nothing there is half so interesting as the daily Other Days my colleagues provide, typos and all.

