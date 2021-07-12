On the move: Springdale city staff will find homes in new municipal campus

SPRINGDALE -- Two construction workers in neon-colored T-shirts and hard hats blocked traffic Thursday morning on West Huntsville Avenue while construction crews moved a storage container from one side of the city's new municipal campus to the other.

Phase one of the campus, a new court building and police department, is within days of completion, said James Farmer, site superintendent. Farmer said Police Department and court staff will move into the new building over the next two weeks, starting with offices at the top on the third floor.

Workers have started phase two, the renovation and expansion of the city administration building. Completion is expected in about a year.

Springdale voters in 2018 approved a $200,000 bond issue, which provided $38 million for the new building. The city has added about $2 million in earned interest, money from other sources and the city's general fund for a construction budget of almost $42 million, said Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance.

City staff has outgrown the current administration building, which was built in 1960 and expanded in 1995, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

"This court has been out of room since we moved in in 1995," said District Judge Jeff Harper.

Springdale counted 35,182 residents when the expanded administration building opened. Officials expect the 2020 Census to report more than 80,000 people living in Springdale.

The completed campus will provide 130,000 square feet for about 300 city staff members. The current administration building, which also includes the police and courts, is 43,000 square feet, with some city offices scattered in buildings around downtown.

Staff also will enjoy increased security with just one public entrance to the campus, a secured entrance for employees, security cameras and a fenced parking area.

The city's goal for the campus is to provide residents easier access to city services with easier navigation through the building, Sprouse said. For example, offices of the Building Department, Engineering Department, Planning Department and the city clerk -- all departments a resident or developer might visit for his own construction project -- will be next to each other on the bottom floor of the renovated City Hall, he said.

The first floor of phase one will include the police records department, the city attorney's office, the evidence department and offices of the district court -- also departments residents might need to access, said Police Chief Mike Irwin.

"When phase two is completed, all the services for people who need to do business with the city will be under one roof," Sprouse said.

The campus complements the city's efforts to create a vibrant downtown, said Jill Dabbs, director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance. She envisions the campus a block north of West Emma Avenue as an anchor to downtown.

The architects designed the campus entrance area as an extension of Shiloh Memorial Park across the street. The Walton Family Foundation awarded the city a Design Excellence Grant for the campus design by Duvall and Decker Architects from Jackson, Tenn.

A walk away

Nearly 100 construction workers Thursday were installing landscaping, testing the security access, completing punch-list items and setting up the 911 dispatch center with desks, chairs and computer screens.

Mark Gutte, director of the information systems office, said the dispatch computer network and all the city's other systems have been installed and tested.

"We just have to walk across the street to the new building, and it's ready," he said.

Information systems has been housed for several years in an office building down the block from the administration building.

The dispatch department will move first, into the third floor of phase one, Peters said. The detectives and police administration also will find homes there.

Peters and Gutte noted moving dispatch and its advanced computer system will be the most difficult part of the entire move.

"It's the brains of the whole place," Peters said. "Each dispatcher has five screens. And we've got to have 911."

Advanced technology also will allow patrol officers greater use of the state's public safety radio network, he said.

The second floor of the new building will house information systems, a locker room and gym for police officers and meeting and training rooms.

The Wayne Hyden Training Center on the west end of the second floor will overlook Shiloh Memorial Park across the street, Peters said. The tiered training room was named in honor of the city's first modern police chief in 1952, according to Harper.

The City Council, Planning Commission and other groups will meet in the Hyden center until new council chambers are opened in phase two. The Planning Commission will hold the first meeting there Aug. 3.

The District Court and all its files will be housed in the stepped-down building just south of the police building. Harper said his view from his judge's bench also will overlook the park -- and the bench has been installed.

The court and its staff will move the week of July 26, with the court closed. Staff scheduled no trials for that week, and police are not assigning court dates during that week if they issue traffic tickets, Harper said.

Harper and his staff are looking forward to the new space. He expects to have about 70% more capacity in his new courtroom. The new court building features advanced security measures.

"I've done nearly everything for security myself since 2013," he said. "It was not done when the building opened in 1960. It was not done when the building opened in 1995."

Colby Fulfer, chief of staff for the city, said city maintenance workers and crews from the Northwest Arkansas Work Release Center will do the heavy lifting for the move, rather than hiring movers.

He and Gutte said the move will be completed during "down time," like a regularly scheduled maintenance time for computer updates and backups.

"We want to continue to serve the residents, keeping offices opened as much as possible," Fulfer said.

Work takes place on Thursday July 8 2021 at the Springdale municipal campus. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Springdale Police Chief Mike Peters points Thursday July 9 2021 to what will be his office in the city's municipal campus downtown. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Workers do tasks on Thursday July 8 2021 indoors behind glass panes at the Springdale Municipal Campus. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Springdale Police Chief Mike Peters talks Thursday July 9 2021 about progress at the city's municipal campus downtown. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)