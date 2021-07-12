100 years ago

July 12, 1921

HOT SPRINGS -- Making his first statement since his capture, the Rev. Hardin M. Hughes, who has been in the Garland county jail charged with the murder of Mrs. Anna McKennon, who was killed May 7 at her home in Montgomery County, has sent an unsolicited communication to a local newspaper, which he terms "Rev. Hughes' Challenge to the State," in which he offers to pay $1,000 an ounce for all silver found on the land owned by McKennon. Hughes is of the belief the state's contention will be that McKennon was murdered to get possession of her land, which according to rumor in that neighborhood, contains rich deposits of silver.

50 years ago

July 12, 1971

• Plans for two apartment complexes, the 184-unit Huntington Place in the Geyer Springs area south of Little Rock and the 140-unit Watergate apartments on Cantrell Road in west Little Rock, were announced Sunday. The estimated cost of each is $3 million. Construction of Huntington Place is to begin this week on 10 acres at what will be the southeast corner of Warren Road and Valley Drive.

25 years ago

July 12, 1996

WASHINGTON -- The House blocked money for firearms research Thursday after Rep. Jay Dickey proclaimed that guns pose no health threat. By a 263-158 vote, an eclectic assortment of members backed the Arkansas Republican's push to keep $2.6 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for investigation into the injuries guns cause. Dickey said such research falls outside the agency's normal purview, adding that gun violence is declining. "It is not a public-health threat," Dickey said on the House floor.

10 years ago

July 12, 2011

• A Pulaski County circuit judge has found two State Hospital officials in contempt of court, citing a delay in providing mentalhealth treatment to a murder suspect and fined them a combined $1,250. The finding by Judge Herb Wright came after a hearing in May in which the hospital's medical director, Dr. Steven Domon, acknowledged that because of a lack of bed space, the hospital has regularly been slow to comply with court orders to house and treat defendants found mentally unfit to stand trial. Finding Domon and Billy Burris, the hospital's program director for forensic services, in contempt, Wright cited the hospital's three-month delay in taking custody of Carl Williams, who is accused of fatally beating his mother in 2007.