Part 4 of strawberry plasticulture series set for July 29

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture invites people to join horticulture experts from across the Southeast on July 29 for the fourth part of a webinar series on using plasticulture strawberry production.

"In this 90-minute webinar, we'll be discussing soil-borne diseases, cover crops, cultivar recommendations and more," said Amanda McWhirt, extension specialist-horticulture crops for the Division of Agriculture. "This will be the first of two webinars that are focused on pre-plant for strawberries as part of this series."

The second pre-plant webinar will be Aug. 12.

"We are encouraging growers to attend before planting takes place in September," she said.

The event begins at noon CDT/1 p.m. EDT. There's no cost to attend and participants can register at https://bit.ly/ StrawberrySchool21.

The topics and presenters for this session are:

• Soil-borne disease management -- Stanley Culpepper, professor and extension agronomist, University of Georgia.

• Black root rot and soil-applied fungicides -- Phil Brannen, extension fruit pathologist, University of Georgia.

• Alternative Fumigants -- Jayesh Samtani, assistant professor and small-fruit extension specialist for Virginia Tech University.

• Cover Crops & Crop Rotation -- Amanda McWhirt, extension specialist-horticulture crops for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Regional Cultivar Recommendations include:

• Arkansas -- Amanda McWhirt, extension specialist-horticulture crops for the U of A System Division of Agriculture.

• North Carolina -- Mark Hoffmann, assistant professor and small fruits extension specialist, and Gina Fernandez, extension specialist-small fruits, both of North Carolina State University.

• Virginia -- Jayesh Samtani, Virginia Tech University.

• Alabama -- Edgar Vinson, assistant extension professor-horticulture, Auburn University.

Find the full schedule for all six parts and see recordings of the first webinars at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/ farm-ranch/crops-commercial-horticulture/horticulture/commercial-fruit-production/strawberry-school.aspx

Funding is provided by the Southern Region Small Fruit Consortium.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.