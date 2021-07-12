Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texarkana bar

TEXARKANA — Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that left one man dead and another person injured.

The shooting reportedly happened following a confrontation in the road between a motorist and 33-year-old Aaron Brown shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to a news release by Texarkana police. Brown was headed into the Whiskey River Country Bar, 310 E. 49th St. with three other people, police said.

According to the release, Brown suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Christus St. Michael Hospital. One of the people who was with Brown was also shot and injured, police said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 28-year-old Tandraniqua S. Burris on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons, the release states.