Repair the world

Most countries have something on their collective conscience. Some set up Truth and Reconciliation Commissions. Others have used reparations to make amends and repair wrongs. Besides cash payments or restitution of property, reparations may involve new laws and other institutional reforms, as well as symbolic actions such as making Juneteenth a national holiday.

In the world's most ambitious attempt so far to address past wrongs through reparations, Germany paid almost $100 billion over several decades to Israel and to Jewish and non-Jewish victims of crimes by the Third Reich. Material payments can't truly compensate for immense wrongs such as the Holocaust or slavery--yet they can help restore balance.

Israel, in her turn, never fulfilled an obligation under international law to compensate 700,000 Arab refugees who lost their land after Israel's 1948 victory over the Arab states. That lack of reparations leads to continuous strife today.

Over the past century, the United States has provided reparations to various injured parties such as Japanese Americans interned during World War II, Native American tribes, Marshall Islanders whose home was destroyed by nuclear testing, and native Hawaiians, who almost died out after the USA took over Hawaii in 1893.

A law belatedly compensated atomic veterans who were stationed onsite during 1950s nuclear weapons testing. Agent Orange vets obtained help only by suing herbicide manufacturers. In 2020 the VA was denying about 78 percent of veteran disability claims related to burn pits and oil-well fires during the Gulf, Djibouti, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.

Other uncompensated harms come from "National Sacrifice Zones" where economic activities and pollution have ruined land and health, such as strip mining, Louisiana's "Cancer Alley," oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico, or Appalachia's mountaintop removal.

Although we are all affected by consequences of the past, we have a spotty record of repairing past mistakes. Now, however, America appears ready to confront that most enormous of injustices: historical and ongoing abuses of African American citizens. Civil rights legislation of the 1960s was a first step; it's time for another major effort. Making amends for 400 years of slavery and Jim Crow will constitute the world's most far-reaching use of reparations to date. It will be a long process and many Americans are still in the first phase: acknowledgment.

African American citizens are 47 million of us. Racial inequities are stark and growing. Today, white families have 10 times the wealth of Black families. Historical reasons for this begin with the broken promise of "40 acres and a mule" for freed slaves. The 1862 Homestead Act could have been a vehicle for reparations, but while 1.5 million white pioneers, including recent immigrants, were awarded lands, only about 5,000 African Americans were able to clear the racist hurdles.

With Abraham Lincoln dead and Andrew Johnson president, Reconstruction was doomed. Freed slaves with no land, no capital, and few job opportunities turned into sharecroppers. Eventually, some of them managed to buy farmland, but in the mid-20th century, USDA's racist practices destroyed the small black farm.

Fleeing the South for jobs in the industrial North brought new forms of old problems. In cities, redlining and restrictive covenants severely limited where and what kind of housing was available. When I went to college in Chicago, most African Americans lived in the "Black Belt," where a population as large as modern-day Tulsa was crammed into an overcrowded ghetto of substandard housing.

Some white people balk at the idea of reparations, arguing that they personally had nothing to do with the horrors of slavery. Yet Jim Crow practices are well within our own lifetimes. African American workers face higher unemployment rates, fewer job opportunities, lower pay, and poorer benefits. Black school districts are underfunded. The criminal justice system is riddled with racism.

As individuals, you and I may be "colorblind," but with racism built into the system (systemic) we need a national plan to end it. House Resolution 40 would set up a task force to study reparations plans. Meanwhile, various states, cities, universities such as Georgetown, religious organizations, and others have already begun reparative actions. For example, the American Medical Association (AMA) recently announced an ambitious strategy for dismantling structural racism in the practice of medicine.

I like the Judaic ideal of tikkun olam ("world repair") that means everyone has an obligation to work toward a kinder, more just world. African American reparations are a part of this responsibility.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville. Her latest book is "Twelve Dispositions: A Field Guide to Humans."