Sexual assaults net Rogers man 50-year prison sentence

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County Circuit Judge on Monday sentenced a Rogers man to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls.

Dennis Causton Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of sexual assault.

Causton was arrested Aug. 27, 2019.

Rogers police started investigating after receiving a complaint concerning Causton and two children, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girls were interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to the affidavit.

A 13-year-old girl said Causton touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit. The girl said the abuse began when she was 10 years old, according to the affidavit.

A 7-year-old girl said Causton had inappropriately touched her, according to the affidavit.

A Rogers police detective interviewed Causton, who initially denied the accusations against him, according to the affidavit. He later admitted to having inappropriate contact with the girls, according to the affidavit.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green the girls and their mothers were in favor of the plea agreement.

Green sentenced Causton to 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.