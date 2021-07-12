Sheriff's status in limbo after '19 charges

OZARK -- The Franklin County Quorum Court is weighing whether to remove the sheriff from office almost 19 months after he was charged by federal officials with using excessive force on detainees.

The Quorum Court accommodated conditions imposed by the court on Sheriff Anthony Boen after his arrest. The judge forbade Boen from entering the sheriff's office and required him to relinquish all duties except signing employee checks.

Christopher Brockett, attorney for Franklin County, said the Quorum Court voted in April to approve four resolutions that ended an accommodation authorizing county employees to take checks to Boen to sign.

Brockett said the Quorum Court also established May 1 as the beginning of a 90-day period of time after which it can vote to turn the possibility of removing Boen to Jeff Phillips, the prosecuting attorney for Franklin County.

Phillips would file an action in circuit court to seek Boen's removal should the Quorum Court decide to do so.

BACKGROUND AND RESPONSE

Boen, sheriff since 2011, pleaded innocent to three federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law on Dec. 17, 2019. He is accused of using unreasonable force against detainees on three occasions.

He was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000. His jury trial is set to begin Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. in Fort Smith before U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, according to court records.

The Quorum Court unanimously approved a resolution naming Rickey Denton, a retired Arkansas Highway Patrol officer with more than four decades of law enforcement experience, as undersheriff during a meeting on July 23, 2020, according to the minutes of that meeting. The move placed Denton in charge of the county sheriff's office and jail personnel.

The resolutions the Quorum Court approved in April authorize other county employees, including Denton, to sign checks written out of four separate county bank accounts. Two of these resolutions also explicitly removed Boen as a signer on two accounts.

All of these resolutions passed 6-2, the meeting minutes state. Justices Roy Day and David Bowles Sr. voted against each of them.

An elected official can be removed from office if he fails to perform his duties for a period of 90 days, according to Brockett. To Brockett's knowledge, with these resolutions passing and his bond requirement, Boen is not signing any checks as sheriff nor performing any other job duties. Boen last signed a check in April, confirmed Franklin County Judge Rickey Bowman.

Boen is still getting paid. His yearly salary is $45,183.54, according to the Franklin County Clerk's Office. His current term runs through 2022. Denton's yearly salary is $40,588.70.

Boen's attorney, Russell Wood of the Wood Law Firm in Russellville, said some members of the Quorum Court are "playing political games," although he declined to say which members.

He also said the Quorum Court's actions have put Franklin County in direct violation of a federal court order that was approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Ford on July 15, 2020.

The order modified Boen's bond requirement to provide that Donna Durham bring employee checks to Boen's residence for him to sign as opposed to who was originally listed, Jimmy Dorney, the county's jail administrator. Wood said he and Boen intend to bring this matter to the court's attention.

Wood said Boen expects to be acquitted of all charges and return to the sheriff's office afterr his trial.

"The actions taken by the Quorum Court mean nothing because only an action filed in circuit court can lead to the removal of Sheriff Boen, and by the time that this matter is resolved, then he'll be returning to work," Wood said.

A FINANCIAL IMPACT

Brockett said the accommodation of having county employees deliver checks to Boen's house became a burden on county resources.

"The sheriff's department were having to assign that duty over and finding employees to do it, and then the employees started wanting to have mileage paid, so it was just a continuous drain on the resources of the county," he said.

The resolutions originated from a discussion that took place during the Quorum Court's meeting March 11, according to the minutes from that meeting. Brockett confirmed then that neither Boen nor Wood responded to a letter he had sent requesting Boen forfeit or donate his salary.

Brockett said the Quorum Court passed an oral resolution Feb. 11 to ask Boen to do this from the receipt of the letter until the completion of his trial date. The letter, which he sent Feb. 15, stated that paying Boen his salary while he is unable to perform his full duties as sheriff is causing a financial hardship on the sheriff's office.

"'Specifically, the sheriff's office needs additional deputies due to additional responsibilities created by newly elected court officials,'" Brockett quoted from the letter. "'However, due to the payment of your salary, the sheriff's office has insufficient resources to hire the additional deputies.'"

Wood said he doesn't believe the county paying Boen his salary has had a negative financial impact on the sheriff's office, pointing out the Quorum Court approved salary raises for county employees during their March 11 meeting.

The Quorum Court unanimously approved an appropriation ordinance during that meeting that allowed for salary increases for full-time county employees excluding sheriff, jail, state district court, elected sheriff and part-time employees effective March 21, the minutes state.

However, Heather Berry of the Franklin County Clerk's Office said this does not include raises for Quorum Court members.