Shootout save hands Italy a title

LONDON -- Italian soccer's redemption story is complete. England's painful half-century wait for a major title goes on.

And it just had to be because of a penalty shootout.

Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium, which was filled mostly with English fans hoping to celebrate the team's first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

"It's coming to Rome. It's coming to Rome," Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci shouted into a TV camera amid the celebrations, mocking the famous lyric "it's coming home" from the England team's anthem.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/712euro2020/]

Instead, just utter dejection again after Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's imposing goalkeeper, dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by 19-year-old Londoner Bukayo Saka, one of the youngest players on England's squad.

It was England's third consecutive failure from the penalty spot in the shootout, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho -- players brought on late in extra time seemingly as specialist penalty-takers -- also missing.

As Saka and Sancho cried, Donnarumma was mobbed by his teammates as they sprinted toward him from the halfway line after the second penalty shootout in a European Championship final.

It was less than four years ago that Italy plunged to the lowest moment of its soccer history by failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades. Now, they are the best team in Europe and on a national-record 34-match unbeaten run under Roberto Mancini.

For England, it's the latest heartache in shootouts at major tournaments, after defeats in 1990, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2012. They ended that losing streak by beating Colombia on penalties in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, but the pain has quickly returned.

"The boys couldn't have given more," England captain Harry Kane said. "Penalties are the worst feeling in the world when you lose. It's been a fantastic tournament -- we should be proud, hold our heads up high. It's going to hurt now, it's going to hurt for a while."

It all started so well for England, with Luke Shaw scoring the fastest goal in a European Championship final by meeting a cross from opposite wing back Kieran Trippier with a half-volley that went in off the post in the second minute.

It was Shaw's first goal for England and it prompted a fist-pump between David Beckham and Tom Cruise in the VIP box amid an explosion of joy around Wembley, which had at least 67,000 fans inside.

That was the only time Italy's famously robust defense was really opened up in the entire 120 minutes.

Italy's midfielders dominated possession, and England resorted to dropping deep and getting nine or even all 10 outfield players behind the ball.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/712eurofans/]

Italy's equalizer was merited and Bonucci was the unlikely scorer. He put the ball in from close range after a right-wing corner was flicked on to Marco Verratti, whose stooping header was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England managed to hold on for extra time -- the way three of the last six European finals went -- and actually had the better of the final stages.

Just not the shootout.

After the misses of Rashford -- he stuttered up to the ball and then hit the post -- and Sancho, whose shot was saved by Donnarumma again down to his left, Jorginho had the chance to win it for Italy.

Incredibly, the midfielder who converted the decisive penalty in a shootout win over Spain in the semifinals also failed to score as Pickford tipped the effort off the post.

Instead, it was Donnarumma who made the crucial saves and within minutes he had also been named player of the tournament, the first goalkeeper to be so honored.

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save against England's Jadon Sancho during penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)

Italian team celebrates with the trophy after the Euro 2020 soccer final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

England's Luke Shaw, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 final soccer match between Italy and England at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP)

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci, right, scores his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 final soccer match between Italy and England at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP)

England's Luke Shaw takes a shot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)

An England supporter waves a flag near Trafalgar Square in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy which is being played at Wembley Stadium. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Fans watch on a giant screen in Rome, Sunday, July 11, 2021, the Euro 2020 soccer championships' final match between Italy and England played at Wembley stadium in London. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)