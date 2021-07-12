State seeks attorneys' fees rethink

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has asked a Pulaski County circuit judge to reconsider his decision to award $18 million in attorney fees in a lawsuit that successfully challenged the agency's spending on two major road construction projects.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, representing other defendants in the case, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, has submitted a similar request to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch.

The judge ruled from the bench in May that the legal team led by Joe Denton and Justin Zachary of the Little Rock law firm of Denton & Zachary PLLC should receive 15% of the $121,109,391.84 the Transportation Department was required to reimburse to the so-called Amendment 91 fund, or $18,160,000.

The team represented a group of taxpayers who sued the department and the other defendants in November 2018 for wrongfully spending proceeds from a 0.05% sales tax authorized by Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution on road projects that exceeded the four-lane limit specified in the amendment. Voters approved the amendment in 2012.

The lawsuit took aim at only two of the projects benefiting from Amendment 91 money under the department's Connecting Arkansas Program.

They were 30 Crossing, a $1 billion project that will widen a 6.7-mile section of I-30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to up to 10 lanes in places; and the widening of a 5.5-mile section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock to eight lanes.

Welch initially accepted the state defendants' arguments that the wording of the amendment was similar to terms that department officials regularly employed when discussing major routes and lumped them together in the four-lane grid system even though some were wider than four lanes.

But the Arkansas Supreme Court vacated Welch's ruling and said the spending on those projects from Amendment 91 money amounted to "illegal exaction" under the Arkansas Constitution and had to be refunded because the wording of the amendment limited the money to four-lane roads or roads that were to be widened to four lanes, a notion that the department vigorously disputed. The high court returned the case to Welch.

In February, Welch gave the Transportation Department 60 days to reimburse the Amendment 91 account $121 million, the amount of Amendment 91 money spent on the projects before the Supreme Court ruling.

Transportation Department Director Lorie Tudor crafted a reimbursement plan that involved making "journal entries" in which the Amendment 91 money spent on the 30 Crossing and I-630 projects was assigned to eight other projects.

Those projects were no wider than four lanes and already had been completed. The regular state and federal road construction money that was spent on that work was applied to the 30 Crossing and I-630 projects.

Tudor testified that the changes were aboveboard and would pass the review of state and federal auditors. A top executive at the state finance department offered similar testimony.

The plaintiffs' attorneys argued that the journal entries to account for the money violated Welch's order and asked the judge to find the department in contempt, a motion he denied after two days of testimony.

Nonetheless, Welch called the $121 million figure a "substantial benefit" to the state. The "substantial benefit" exception helps open the way to award attorneys fees.

Attorneys for the defendants disagreed.

Rita Looney, chief counsel for the Transportation Department, and staff attorney Mark Umeda argued in a motion filed last week that under Arkansas legal precedent it "is improper to award attorney's fees as a percentage based on the economic benefit where taxpayer money will be used to pay those fees."

They cited a 2002 ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court in a case filed by the Lake View School District, which successfully challenged the constitutionality of the Arkansas public school funding system.

The trial court awarded the school district attorneys $9.3 million based on a percentage of the $130 million economic benefit that the state accrued because of the lawsuit and the 15,000 hours worked on the case that proved lengthy and difficult with no guarantee of success.

The high court found that the trial court abused its discretion in awarding the fees.

The court ruled that "because the fee award must be paid by the government, either state or local, from tax revenues, we reject a percentage fee in this case."

Looney and Umeda also noted that the Supreme Court held in the Lake View case that the state wasn't required to pay attorney fees because of sovereign immunity, but the state had waived it. The state hasn't waived it in the case before Welch, the attorneys said.

"If this Court finds attorneys' fees are appropriate, an award based on a percentage of the economic benefit is not proper where taxpayer money will be used to pay those fees," they said. "The Court should award fees based upon an hourly rate and hours worked."

The department's attorneys also noted that the Lake View attorneys were paid, ultimately, about $3 million, or the equivalent of $150 an hour. In the case before Welch, the attorneys were awarded the equivalent of $23,500 an hour.

"Further, the attorneys here worked 14,228 hours less than the attorneys in Lake View but were awarded over twice as much as the trial court awarded the Lake View attorneys and nearly six times the amount the Supreme Court ultimately found was appropriate," Looney and Umeda wrote.

Rutledge and Assistant Attorney General Vincent P. France raised similar arguments on behalf of Hutchinson and the other defendants, who included state Auditor Andrea Lea, state Treasurer Dennis Milligan and Larry Walther, director of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

But they also argued that their clients were not responsible for the illegal exaction and therefore shouldn't be required to pay the attorneys fees.