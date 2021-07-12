State's prisons focus of UALR study

Professors at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, in partnership with the state Department of Corrections, will spend the next few years studying prison life in Arkansas.

The Department of Corrections awarded UALR a multiyear contract of more than $453,000 to study and assess prison culture and climate.

At the end of the study, UALR will issue a report with conclusions and recommendations for improvement in each unit in the prison system.

"This multi-year project, funded by existing DOC revenues, will be the first of its kind done on the State's adult corrections system," said Solomon Graves, corrections secretary, in a June 23 news release. "It will not only review operational issues within the Divisions of Correction and Community Correction, along with the Correctional School District, it will study issues related to staff recruitment, retention, and the efficacy of offender programs."

Cindy Murphy, corrections spokeswoman, said the research project seeks to understand all aspects of prison life. She said to accomplish this, the research team will survey offenders, their relatives, prison staff and volunteers.

Murphy said now that the Division of Correction and the Division of Community Correction are under the same Department of Corrections umbrella, the department looks at this study as an opportunity to minimize overlapping of authority and duplication of effort.

The two divisions were joined under Act 910 of 2019, which restructured state government and reduced the number of agencies reporting to the governor.

"UALR is a natural partner because the Department of Corrections ... has a multiyear relationship with the university," Murphy said. "Instructors in the criminal justice department have conducted previous research projects and we have utilized Ph.D. students within our organization."

Data will be collected from the past five years on staffing levels and inmate conduct by unit and updated annually, according to a contract between Department of Corrections and UALR.

The research team will also conduct focus groups with medical, educational programming, unit support, management and training staff as well as probation and parole officers and staff members.

"This study will go a long way to helping the [Department of Corrections] work toward increasing our utilization of data-informed decision making," Murphy said. "It is important to stress this is an independent review and is not intended to rubber-stamp our operations."

UALR criminal justice professors Mary Parker, Robert Lytle and Molly Smith will lead the four-year research project. They will be assisted by a doctoral-level graduate student, currently Cassidy Mitchell.

Murphy said Parker has had more than 20 years of experience on the Board of Corrections and has wanted to do this project for some time.

Smith told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the $453,000 grant will cover summer stipends for the core research team along with supplies and materials.

The study began earlier this year and will last until April 30, 2025.

Smith said the research team hopes to gain a comprehensive understanding of the cultures and climates within the Corrections Department.

"This includes insight into operations, staff recruitment/retention, inmate programs, and everyday life within the agency," she said. "One of the things that we're most excited about is the breadth of this study -- by collecting data from all of these different groups we'll be able to develop a global awareness of not only these individual climates/cultures, but also how they interplay with one another."

Smith said the research team also intends to examine individual units.

"This is important since the [Department of Corrections] has a variety of correctional facilities, each with its own unique history, mission, staffing and inmate composition," she said. "We also believe this distinguishes our study from the few similar ones done in other states, which typically only examine these things at the system level."

Smith said the culture in the state facilities can be unique.

"For example, in addition to having its own assigned inmate population, the Ouachita River Unit also operates as the male intake facility, in-patient hospital, rehabilitation unit, and special needs unit for the entire ADC system," Smith said. "The scope of [the unit's] mission, and thus the types of inmates it houses and staff that work there, makes it unique within ADC. This is also true for female facilities in general, as research denotes some significant differences between male and female corrections."

Smith said the location of each facility could affect its culture and climate.

"For example, visitation frequency and staffing difficulties likely have a greater impact on the culture/climate within rural facilities since they are not as close to population centers and these impacts may be more pronounced," she said.

Each unit will be studied before conclusions and recommendations are made for the Arkansas Department of Corrections as a whole.

The first phase will include studies on Cummins, Varner, East Arkansas, Tucker and Tucker Max. Phase two will include Ouachita River, Wrightsville Complex and Delta. The third phase will include the North Central, Grimes, McPherson and Pine Bluff units, and independent work release centers. The final phase of study will include community correction centers and probation and parole offices.

Smith said this project is a great example of the community-engaged research they strive to accomplish.

"By working with ADC to develop a sweeping understanding of how it operates and its culture/climate, we hope to inform future decision-making by providing them with the kind of data they need to maintain effective programs, as well as potentially develop new ones in the future," she said. "We're also really interested in staff recruitment and retention efforts and hope our study will ensure that ADC is a great place for Arkansans to work."