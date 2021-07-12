Texas voting bill advances

AUSTIN, Texas -- After an all-night hearing, a Republican-backed bill to overhaul the state's voting system cleared a key House committee in the Texas Legislature on Sunday morning, advancing the measure on an accelerated path toward a vote in the 150-member chamber.

The vote by the House committee, which was conducted about 7:30 a.m. after nearly 24 hours of debate and public comment, adheres to Gov. Greg Abbott's timetable for swift action on the bill, which he has called a priority. A vote by the full House on the measure, which voting rights groups call one of the most restrictive in the nation, is expected this week. All nine Republicans on the committee supported the bill, while the five Democrats voted against it.

Abbott, a Republican, has said that passing a new voting law is one of his top priorities. He called the Legislature into a 30-day special session, which started Thursday, after Democrats blocked the bill in late May with an eleventh-hour walkout from the Capitol.

A state Senate committee, which also heard hours of testimony Saturday before a late-hour recess, is expected to vote on a version of the voter legislation when it returns to work as early as Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of Texans flocked to the Capitol over the weekend for the committee hearings on companion voting bills being pushed by Republicans, part of a national effort by the party to impose new restrictions on state election systems. Republicans say the restructuring is necessary to improve voter integrity, but a host of Democrat-aligned opposition forces are fighting what they call an unprecedented campaign to suppress voting.

"This is the single greatest coordinated attack on democracy in our lifetimes and perhaps in the life of this country," said Beto O'Rourke, a former U.S. representative and candidate for president, who has taken a lead role for Democrats on the voting issue and was at the Capitol for the hearing.

But Sen. Bryan Hughes, the Republican chair of the State Affairs Committee, opened the hearing in his committee Saturday by declaring that the legislation was designed to create a "better election process that's safe and accessible."

House and Senate Democrats have vowed to do everything necessary to kill the legislation, but their options are limited. They have hinted that they are prepared to resort to another bold move, such as staging another walkout or possibly taking the more extreme step of fleeing the state.

Studies consistently rate Texas near the top of the list of states that make it harder to register and vote, which partly explains why the Democrats view the stakes as so high.

Although retooled from the regular session, the voting bills in both houses resurrected most of the ingredients in the original legislation. Both would ban 24-hour voting and drive-thru voting sites, increase the criminal penalties for election workers who run afoul of regulations, limit what assistance could be provided to voters and expand the authority and autonomy of partisan poll watchers.

But the latest bills jettison two contentious provisions from the first round that Democrats had vehemently opposed, removing a limitation on Sunday voting and a provision that would have made it easier to overturn an election.

For this weekend's hearings, Democrats and voter advocacy groups opposed to the bills had rallied witnesses from around the state to testify.

State Sen. Borris Miles, a Houston Democrat, said two busloads of witnesses and a 20-car caravan had made the trip from his district. Both Miles and Lina Hidalgo, the chief executive of Harris County, the state's most populous, told reporters that the bills would extract a harsh toll in the Houston region by dismantling election innovations, such as 24-hour voting, that were put in place during the 2020 election.