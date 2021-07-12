Two men arrested after Best Buy theft

North Little Rock police arrested two local men Sunday afternoon in connection with stealing a hydraulic compressor unit from Best Buy, according to arrest reports.

Michael Jason Lingo and Eric Lofton Skinner were each arrested on the charge of theft of property. Lingo will also face charges of felony criminal mischief.

According to the arrest report, Lingo admitted to police that he cut the lines to the compressor. He returned Sunday and loaded it onto a truck to take it away. Skinner admitted to being with Lingo, according to his arrest report.

The report states damage is over $5,000 and the stolen property is worth at least $2,500.

Both men were being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.