Van Horn: Kopps' age a draft obstacle

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kevin Kopps' accolades as a pitcher for the University of Arkansas this season -- including winning the Dick Howser Trophy as national player of the year -- didn't make him a first-round pick Sunday night in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Kopps' 12-1 record, 11 saves and 0.90 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings aside, the number most teams are focused on with him is 24. A college freshman in 2016, Kopps turned 24 on March 2.

But Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn is confident Kopps will be picked today when rounds two through 10 are held.

"If I was guessing, I think he might go before the fifth round," Van Horn said. "But are they going to pay him what they should? Probably not because of his age."

Kopps, a right-hander who missed the 2018 season when he underwent Tommy John surgery for an elbow injury, was listed as a senior this season, but Van Horn said he still has one more season of eligibility left because of a medical hardship combined with the NCAA awarding another season to all players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Kevin could come back another year if he wanted," Van Horn said. "I don't see that. He's taken so much schooling."

Kopps has earned a degree in biochemistry and according to his bio plans to be an orthopedic surgeon. He has taken some classes toward a master's degree in business.

"He's where he needs to be academically," Van Horn said. "But the draft is so tricky. They have X amount of money [for signing bonuses], each organization. They always try to save a little here, a little there, so they can pay a guy more than their slot. So you might see that come into play."

Kopps, who also was named national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball and voted SEC pitcher of the year by the conference coaches, is ranked the No. 191 draft prospect by ESPN and 228 by Baseball America. He is not listed among MLB.com's top 250.

Van Horn, understandably biased when it comes to Kopps, said he deserves to be a high draft pick.

"On the negative part for him, he's 24 years old," Van Horn said. "But I think what we're getting out of it is that instead of starting a guy in Low-A, they're going to start him in High-A or maybe just send him to Double-A and see if he can get hitters out. And if he can, great."

Van Horn was asked at what classification he would begin Kopps' professional career.

"Well, it's hard for me to speak for those guys, because it's a different thing," said Van Horn, who never has worked in pro baseball except as a minor-league player in the Atlanta Braves' organization. "But I'd say because of Kevin's age and his maturity, you could send him to a Double-A clubhouse right out of college and he would be accepted by the players because of who he is and the way he acts, and the way he works. They're going to like him.

"So I would send him to Double-A and say, 'Hey, here you go. Let's see what you can do.' If it didn't go well, you could always send him back to High-A."