Washington County marriage licenses

July 1
Mario Alberto Ayala-Jorge, 27, and Ashley Nicole Martinez, 24, both of Springdale
David Antonio Barron, 37, Springdale, and Jennifer Guadalupe Guereca, 33, Fayetteville
Michael James Gutierrez, 36, and Kathy Ann Cantu, 35, both of Springdale
Kenton Michael Hill, 24, and Amy Katherine Landrus, 23, both of Fayetteville
Mason Reid Lemmons, 25, and Brianna Elizabeth McCoy, 27, both of Fayetteville
Ahmad Rashaad Trench, 41, and Joy Julieann Williams, 26, both of Fayetteville
Bobony Yea, 20, and Susanne Aster, 20, both of Lowell
July 2
Allen Lee Archer, 37, and Christena Marie Edwards, 37, both of Fayetteville
Ray Thomas Bollin, 48, and Julia Denise Myers, 29, both of Fayetteville
Michael Gabriel Clark, 34, and Mirissa Jo Powell, 34, both of Prairie Grove
William Randell Edwards, 30, Elkins, and Rachel Ann Nicole Kimberling, 28, West Fork
Ronald Andrew Herold, 53, and Tracie Marie Gionfriddo, 47, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Edward Hixson, 29, and Erica Morgan Lattanzio, 28, both of Fayetteville
Claudius Kabua, 23, Rogers, and Jumiko Juju Aini, 20, Springdale
Brandon Eric Knight, 41, and Jennifer Dawn Kirstein, 40, both of Farmington
Korua Koreta, 24, and Ruthliean Alex, 20, both of Springdale
Bradley Scott Oglevie, 31, and Emily Nicole Schriver, 28, both of Springdale
Edward Franklin Patterson III, 53, and Ninoska Stella Forero Hernandez, 42, both of Fruitland, Utah
Earl Eugene Schwark III, 47, and Darla Sue Martin, 49, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Hunter Shawn Strain, 24, and Briseidy Zayreth Villarreal, 24, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Jacob Thompson, 24, and Zoe Clara Rose Fushou Keller, 25, both of Fayetteville
Ricky Eugene Woods, 52, and Lauri Denice Shelton, 49, both of Fayetteville
Juy 6
William Levi Theodore Bradford, 30, and Ashlie Nicole Kendrick, 29, both of Fayetteville
Joseph William Rinaldo Heffernan, 44, and Emilia Waterloo Wang, 27, both of Fayetteville
Robert Stanley Jones, 57, and Deborah DeeAnn Wasson, 52, both of Springdale
Jackson Thomas McKinley, 20, and Emily Thi Le, 20, both of Bentonville
Lawrence Maurice Purnell, 48, Tampa, Fla., and Daniela Fernandez Wascweiler, 50, Springdale
Danny Eugene Stanhope, 79, and Rose Marie Palm, 71, both of Springdale
July 7
Scooter Dalton Albert Carter, 22, and Brianna Leigh Randolph, 26, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Jose Antonio Cervantes Barradas, 25, and Helen Cristine Gonzalez, 22, both of Springdale
Carl Oran Dunlap, 20, and Jennifer Cherie Davis, 21, both of Fayetteville
Mason Jarvis English, 24, and Kiersten Lindsay Cloud, 23, both of Fayetteville
Douglas Francisco Escobar Gomez, 24, and Stefany Avelar, 22, both of Springdale
Tankwe George, 39, and Maryann Luther, 40, both of Springdale
Lexus Deshawn Hobbs, 23, Stuttgart, and Tory Lynne Elston, 25, Springdale
Stephen Todd McDonald, 23, and Claire Rebecca Marlies Dresselhuis, 25, both of Hackett