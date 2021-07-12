Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 28

Doe's Eatery

316 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: No hand soap was available at the front hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Produce and tortillas in boxes stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Boxes of meat stored on the floor in the freezer. Bag of rice stored on the floor in the dry storage room. No heat test strips or dish temp plate for the bar dishwasher. Bar dishwasher water temperature was 106.4 degrees.

Rib Crib

1120 Mathias Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: No hand washing signs at any of the hand washing sinks. Coleslaw in the cold holding unit at 45 degrees. Temperature control for safety, food shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Pipes under the hand washing sink by the smokers are wrapped in duct tape.

Sunset Nutrition Spot

318 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Refrigerator has fruit, whole strawberries at 47 degrees. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing rings and bracelet. Food employee does not have hair protection.

Taqueria Guanajuato

103 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packages of food for customer self-service (rice pudding, bionico, flan) do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator located in diner room does not have a thermometer.

June 29

Noodles Italian Kitchen

3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employees perform different activities wearing gloves, they do not change gloves and wash their hands before they touch ready-to-eat food. In cooler, cheesecake is uncovered. Ranch dressing date 06/20, Caesar dressing date 06/19, and in prep table and salad area. Spray bottles with chemical sanitizer do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Prep tables and refrigerator do not have a thermometer or they are located in a place where they are not easy to read. Ice cream scoop is stored in standing water at 75 degrees and utensils in grill area are in bucket with standing water at 86 degrees. Ice scoop is stored in surfaces of ice machine. Handle of manual can opener needs repair. Boxes to keep packaged food for customer are not clean. Food permit expired 02/28/2021.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 110, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Steam table: black beans at 113 degrees, pinto beans at 111 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Equipment for holding hot food is not working properly. Cardboard boxes with tortilla chips are stored in contact with the floor. Food employee lacks hair protection. Water from AC is leaking from the ceiling (at the end of service line area, no food or utensils in this area). Some areas of wall and floor are not clean. Current permit is not posted.

Runnin' Back BBQ

5909 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Refrigerator is holding at 50 degrees. Mayo was at 50 degrees and potato salad at 39 degrees. Food shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below. Potato salad, turkey legs and other items in the refrigerator lacked a date. Food made in the food truck and held more then 24 hours shall have a date mark placed on the product.

Noncritical violations: None

Sabor Guacamole

1120 N. Liddell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips unavailable at time of inspection.

Saguaro Southwest Grill

5817 W. Jess Anderson Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cheese at 57 degrees in refrigerator and should be held at 41 degrees or below.

Thai Spice

1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Orange juice in the bar refrigerator was 50 degrees and half-and-half in the back refrigerator was at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Several items in the walk-in cooler were not date marked. Bar refrigerators lacks thermometers. A bag of onions and crates with onions was stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Receipt for payment of the permit was posted.

June 30

El Esquima, 400 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: In refrigerator there are half of watermelon and half on cantaloupe uncovered. Mayonnaise at 59 degrees (on top of table). Watermelon and mixed fruit were prepared Monday 06/28; they lack an individual date mark.

Noncritical violations: Food employee does not have hair protection. Food employee is wearing bracelet.

Waffle House, 1281 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Cold holding omelet station holding ham, sliced tomato, diced onions at 50 degrees. Food shall be held cold at 41 degrees below.

Noncritical violations: None

July 1

Einstein Bagels

1500 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: While donning disposable gloves, food employee cracked raw shell eggs, then touched cooked eggs with a gloved finger without handwashing and changing gloves.

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager is wearing a bracelet.

Kum & Go

2388 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation from compressor is pooling water in the back corner where single use boxed and wrapped cups are stored. Men's toilet room commode is out of order. Outside garbage dumpster and waste oil container lids are open.

La Huerta

2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two pans of cooked 6/28 pork stored in the walk-in refrigerator near the door entrance are 52 degrees. A container of a small amount of pork chile verde stored in upright refrigerator is date marked 6/23. A container of cooked rice stored in upright refrigerator lacks discard date marking.

Noncritical violations: Three-compartment sink in bar area drain pipe is leaking into a bucket below and ice bin drain pipe is blocked and overflowing into a bucket below. Certified Manager Certification document is in the office and unavailable.

Ozark Lane's Cafe

2300B N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand washing sink lacks disposable towels available. Food employee is reusing a cloth towel.

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in toilet room lacks employee hand washing notice posted. Some of the wire mesh for the hand-held flour sifter is damaged. Food employee washed hands at the three-compartment sink. Certified Food Manager Certification document is unavailable and the kitchen manager is not working today.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 28 -- Fat Daddy's Place, 20674 Arkansas 59 South, Evansville; Shave It, 16998 S. Dutch Mills Road, Lincoln; Vibe Nutrition, 1000 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

June 29 -- Bolder Coffee, 1025 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Boston Mountain Brewing, 121 W. Township St., Suite 11, Fayetteville; Dollar Tree, 1324 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Gabriela's, 330 E. Main St., Farmington; Leverett Lounge, 737 N. Leverett Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville; Little House of Tacos, 1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; The Candy Event, 1348 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Venesian Inn, 582 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Yancey Dickson Street Dogs, 3532 W. Providence Drive, Fayetteville; Yanez's Dickson Street Dogs Two, 3532 W. Providence Drive, Fayetteville

June 30 -- Gardens at Arkanshire, 5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale; Lucky Luke's BBQ, 1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Roller City, 1007 Century St., Springdale

July 1 -- Burger King, 1730 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Fayetteville

July 2 -- Dollar General, 1221 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; G's Meaty Bun's, 2421 N. Center St., Suite B, Elkins; Pace of the Ozarks, 813 Founders Park Drive, Suite 107, Springdale; Walgreens, 300 N. Township St., Fayetteville