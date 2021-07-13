Area hunters draw elk permits

Twenty Arkansans received permits to hunt elk this fall on public land in the Buffalo River region. Names were chosen in June via random, computerized draw.

The regular Arkansas public-land elk season will be Oct. 4-8 and Oct. 25-29. Youth hunt dates are Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 23-24.

Area hunters receiving permits include: Amanda Kennedy, Oak Grove; Jason Dodson, Bella Vista; Gabe Shrum, Rogers; James Brigance, Gentry; and Ricky Ledbetter, Fayetteville.

Applications for the permits were submitted in May, and 4,547 individuals applied for the coveted tags.

Only Arkansas residents with a hunting license are eligible to apply for the permits. Hunters are allowed to choose their methods from muzzle-loaders, modern rifles, modern shotguns and handguns and archery, including crossbows.

All public land hunts occur on the Buffalo National River, Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area and Bearcat Hollow Wildlife Management Area. Hunters are assigned to specific zones within these public lands. Public-land permit holders are required to attend an orientation before the hunt and will be notified of the time and location.

The drawings normally take place during the Buffalo River Elk Festival, but this year's festival was delayed to reduce the chance of cancellations from covid-19 restrictions. The same computerized draw was used when last year's festival was canceled.

Opportunity still exists for Arkansans still after an elk tag. Three of the public land tags have been held in reserve to be drawn from people who enter onsite at this year's Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 3-4.

"We still want to have a good incentive for people to come to the festival and see what elk country is all about, but we needed to make sure that the majority of hunters had plenty of time to scout if they were drawn," said Wes Wright, elk program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

"Winners will need to be present during the draw to claim their tag if their name is called."