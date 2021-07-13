England set to lift last restrictions in a week

LONDON -- All remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted in a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday. He said it was "the right moment to proceed" as schools close for summer vacation, but urged people to "proceed with caution."

Johnson said although risks remain, legal restrictions will be replaced by a recommendation that people wear masks in crowded places and on public transport. Nightclubs and other venues with crowds should use vaccine passports for entry "as a matter of social responsibility," he said.

"This pandemic is not over. This disease ... continues to carry risks for you and your family. We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday, July 19, to life as it was before covid," Johnson said.

The final stage of easing England's lockdown means that all restrictions on social gatherings will be removed and social distancing measures will be scrapped. Nightclubs can reopen for the first time since March last year, and there will no longer be limits on attending concerts, theaters, weddings or sporting events.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it was the right time to allow Britons a chance to return to normal life. The decision balances the harms of covid-19 and the damage done by continued restrictions, he said.

Javid told Parliament that Britain's successful vaccine rollout means that nine out of 10 adults in the U.K. now have antibodies. The government is on track to meet its target of offering all adults a first dose by next Monday, the day when all remaining lockdown restrictions are to be lifted.

As of Monday, 87% of the U.K.'s adult population have had their first dose, and 66% have had two. At the same time, infections have soared in recent weeks, running above 30,000 new cases daily, driven by the delta variant.

Javid said while new infections could reach 100,000 a day later in the summer, two doses of the vaccine offer effective protection against serious illness and officials believe the surge will not put "unsustainable pressure" on hospitals.

Waiting any longer to lift restrictions would risk having the virus peak in the autumn and winter, when children are in school and hospitals are most likely to be overwhelmed by seasonal infections, Javid and Johnson said.

"There will never be a perfect time to take this step, because we simply cannot eradicate this virus -- whether we like it or not, coronavirus is not going away," Javid said.

Many of the latest infections have occurred among younger people who have yet to receive a first shot. The government has no plans yet to offer shots to those younger than 18.

The British government believes the vaccine rollout has mostly severed the link between infections and those needing hospitalization. The numbers of people requiring hospitalization or dying have stayed low and broadly stable until edging up in recent days.

Still, concerns over the rapid increase in cases has piled pressure on the government to take a more cautious approach.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-Hnd1v2grU]

Jonathan Ashworth, health spokesperson for the opposition Labour Party, said the plan was akin to "pushing his foot down on the accelerator while throwing the seat belts off." And Stephen Griffin, associate professor at Leeds University's school of medicine, called the move an irresponsible gamble.

"I am dumbfounded by the notion that public health can be left to individual choice when, in the case of infectious disease it is, in fact, the epitome of collective responsibility," Griffin said. "Government messaging on restrictions currently amounts to an outright oxymoron by urging caution whilst simultaneously allowing all guidance to be lifted."

Peter Openshaw, a member of a group that advises the government on viruses, said it was vital to keep some protective measures in place, such as masks.

"I really don't see why people are reluctant to wear face coverings; it is quite clear that they do greatly reduce transmission," he told BBC radio. "Vaccines are fantastic, but you have to give them time to work."

Other parts of the U.K. -- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- are following their own, broadly similar, road maps out of lockdown.

SURGE IN NETHERLANDS

In the Netherlands, meanwhile, the Dutch leader apologized Monday for what he called "an error of judgment" in relaxing the country's lockdown, a move that has led to a sharp surge in infections.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government scrapped most remaining restrictions about three weeks ago amid declining infection numbers and hospital admissions. The easing meant that, among other public spaces, nightclubs and discotheques were allowed to reopen for the first time in more than a year.

On the first weekend after the relaxation, thousands of mainly young people flocked to clubs in towns and cities across the country. Since then, infections have skyrocketed. Rutte was forced to backtrack and Friday reintroduced some measures to rein in the virus's spread.

On Saturday, the country's public health institute reported more than 10,000 new covid-19 cases, the highest number since late December.

"An error of judgment was made, we are sorry about that," Rutte told reporters in the Hague.

Caretaker Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said the relaxation combined with a lack of social distancing and the delta variant "has had, of course, an accelerating effect. You can unfortunately see that with hindsight."

More than 46% of the Netherlands' adult population is fully vaccinated and more than 77% of adults have had at least one shot. Health authorities say they will administer first or second shots to more than 1.3 million people this week.

Variant Hits France

In France, President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all health care workers to get shots by Sept. 15 and urged all his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country's economic recovery.

In a televised address, Macron also mandated covid-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall or hospital or get on a train or plane. To get a pass, people must have proof they're fully vaccinated, recently recovered from the virus or have just tested negative.

The delta variant is driving France's infections back up again, just as the country kicked off summer vacation season after a long-awaited reopening. Some 40% of France's population is fully inoculated.

"Get vaccinated!" was the president's overall message. He even tweeted a GIF of himself repeating the phrase.

"The country is facing a strong resumption of the epidemic touching all our territory," Macron said, speaking against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Warning of a new wave of potential hospitalizations in August, he said, "The equation is simple. The more we vaccinate, the less space we leave this virus to circulate."

But he stopped short of any new lockdown measures, saying, "We have to learn to live with the virus."

Macron said the government would declare a medical state of emergency again starting today, which allows authorities more freedom to impose restrictions.

Information for this article was contributed by Pan Pylas, Sylvia Hui, Angela Charlton, Constantin Gouvy, Derek Gatopoulos, Nicole Winfield, Frank Jordans, Jan M. Olsen and additional staff members of The Associated Press.

