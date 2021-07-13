General ends Afghan mission

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The top U.S. general in Afghanistan stepped down Monday, marking a symbolic end to 20 years of American military involvement even as an ascendant Taliban threatens to topple the central government.

Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller, who has overseen the war effort for nearly three years, relinquished his responsibilities in a small ceremony at the U.S. military headquarters in Kabul's heavily fortified Green Zone.

"Our job now is just not to forget," Miller said in brief remarks, citing sacrifices by Americans, Afghans and other allies. "With the families that have lost people across this conflict, it will be important to know that someone remembers, that someone cares, and that we're able to talk about it in the future."

Miller warned that the relentless violence across Afghanistan is making a political settlement increasingly difficult. He said he has told Taliban officials that "it's important that the military sides set the conditions for a peaceful and political settlement in Afghanistan. ... But we know that with that violence, it would be very difficult to achieve a political settlement."

Hours later, Miller departed in a Black Hawk helicopter that thumped away over a constellation of diplomatic compounds and security checkpoints. Miller's journey home is expected to include a stop in Washington, where he will meet with President Joe Biden and senior Pentagon leaders, said two U.S. officials familiar with the matter. Like others, they spoke on condition of anonymity because of the issue's sensitivity.

Miller, a four-star general, is expected to retire after a 38-year career in the Army.

Monday's ceremony came three months after Biden announced that he was ending the military mission that began in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, leaving behind a force of about 600 troops to protect the U.S. Embassy and the international airport a few miles away. Biden said last week that the American withdrawal will formally end Aug. 31, but effectively it is complete now, defense officials said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. military quietly left its largest and last base in the country, Bagram Airfield, in the middle of the night. It was a move prompted by security concerns, Pentagon officials said, but also was emblematic.

Miller departs Afghanistan as the war's longest-serving senior U.S. officer. A former commander of the elite Delta Force, he oversaw a tumultuous period that included the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban that set the stage for withdrawal, as well as the final call by Biden.

Marine Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command, has assumed Miller's responsibilities. He attended Monday's ceremony after flying overnight from his headquarters in Tampa, Fla., and is expected to oversee the remaining security mission from there. A two-star Navy SEAL, Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, is to lead the troops at the embassy and airport.

McKenzie acknowledged the ongoing bloodshed and promised the United States would continue to provide financial and technical assistance from afar.

"You can count on our support in the dangerous and difficult days ahead," McKenzie said. "We will be with you."

TALIBAN GAINS

McKenzie told reporters traveling with him over the weekend that the U.S. military had launched one strike at the Taliban in recent days, while the Afghan air force had conducted 14.

He added that though for now the U.S. military retains the ability to attack the Taliban, such strikes are limited by a lack of intelligence and U.S. personnel on the ground who would help identify whether an airstrike may cause collateral damage, the military term for civilian casualties.

"It's a very high standard for us," the general said.

McKenzie said he believes the Taliban are pursuing a "military victory" over the Afghan government, citing their recent battlefield victories. But he predicted the militants will encounter significant resistance in Kabul, noting how much larger and more complex the city of 6 million people and its defenses are now than when the Taliban ruled it in the 1990s.

"I think, certainly, the provincial capitals are at risk, and we'll see how that shakes out over the next few weeks," McKenzie said aboard a military aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean. "I think the Afghans are determined to fight very hard for those provincial capitals."

In an interview after Monday's ceremony, McKenzie said that while he believes the Taliban have presented their battlefield gains on social media in an attempt to convince people that the group's rise is inevitable, he doubts it is true.

"It is not prescribed in stone that the Taliban are going to win," McKenzie said.

But the rapid disintegration of security amid the withdrawal has put both Biden and the Afghan government on the defensive.

Last week, Biden said in remarks at the White House that he and his advisers anticipated problems but that the focus on those issues has been used for years as a rationale to extend the military mission while U.S. troops remained in harm's way.

"Let me ask: How many more -- how many thousands more Americans, daughters and sons -- are you willing to risk?" Biden said. "I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome."

FEARS OF COLLAPSE

U.S. intelligence assessments, though often wrong, have included dire warnings that the Afghan government could collapse, opening the door for the insurgents to take over.

In a desperate bid to hold off Taliban gains, the Afghan government has encouraged the rise of local militias, a throwback to the brutal civil war of the 1990s.

"Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if it continues on the trajectory it's on," Miller told reporters at a news conference last month.

Although the past 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan could be seen as a civil war, a return to a fractious era of warlords and armed fiefs has long been feared.

On Monday, Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan's national security adviser, sought to reassure Afghans. In remarks to reporters after the U.S. military ceremony, he said recent incidents in which the Afghan government could not resupply its soldiers fighting the Taliban were "unfortunate."

"The problem was being able to reach them," Mohib said. "Our air assets were not enough to reach every place throughout the country. So we've been working on strategizing where we need to defend the most and reaching them."

Mohib said the U.S. withdrawal has left some vacuums and that Afghan forces are trying to fill them. "We're trying to recover and regroup and reorganize," Mohib said.

McKenzie said the United States is "no longer in the business" of carrying out military logistics for the Afghans.

"We're not going to be there at the lower levels to do it for them," he added. "It's just not going to happen."

Addressing fears that the Taliban could dominate the country by force in the coming months, Mohib was blunt.

"There will be no takeover," he said.

Abdullah Abdullah, chief of Afghanistan's National Council for Reconciliation, also dismissed suggestions the Taliban could stage a military takeover.

"I'm worried, of course; when the Taliban are pushing for a military solution, that's a cause of concern. ... But they cannot impose their will upon the nation militarily," he said.

WAR'S TOLL

About 2,400 U.S. troops have been killed in Afghanistan, with an additional 20,000 wounded, according to Pentagon statistics.

Nearly 800,000 service members have rotated through Afghanistan on assignment at least once, with nearly 30,000 of them deploying at least five times, according to Pentagon data provided to The Washington Post.

Some 47,245 civilians, 66,000 Afghan soldiers and police, and 51,000 opposition fighters also have been killed, according to a study released by Brown University this year.

Numerous questions about the American withdrawal have not been fully addressed yet. They include a promise to evacuate thousands of interpreters who worked alongside U.S. troops and now fear being targeted by the Taliban.

The Biden administration also plans to continue carrying out airstrikes against the Islamic State and al-Qaida in Afghanistan as needed. The military is expected to fly from installations several hours away in the Persian Gulf, putting strain on what U.S. troops can do. Administration officials are seeking new agreements with neighboring countries, but no deals have been announced.

The military's departure, along with the deterioration of security throughout the country, also is expected to degrade the United States' ability to monitor events on the ground.

McKenzie said most of the information the military gets about the Taliban comes from Afghan forces and that in areas where the Taliban have seized control, it will be more difficult to understand changes as they occur.

"That's just a fact we're going to have to recognize," McKenzie said. "My knowledge of what's going on in Afghanistan is not nearly what it was 180 days ago."

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Lamothe, Ezzatullah Mehrdad and Alex Horton of The Washington Post; by Kathy Gannon of The Associated Press; and by Thomas Gibbons-Neff of The New York Times.