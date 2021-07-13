Giannis joins elite company

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo shook his head, unwilling to place himself in the class of the only player with a longer streak of 40-point games in an NBA Finals.

"I'm not Michael Jordan," Antetokounmpo said.

No, but he's exactly the player the Milwaukee Bucks need if they are going to win their first title in 50 years. They can tie the series against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 on Wednesday.

With 42 and 41 points in his last two games, Antetokounmpo has joined LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry West and Rick Barry as players to have two consecutive 40-point outings in the NBA Finals.

That's halfway to Jordan, who did it four consecutive times in 1993 against Phoenix.

"I'm not Michael Jordan," Antetokounmpo repeated. "But you know, all I care about right now, it's getting one more, that's all. Just take care of business, doing our job."

When Antetokounmpo returned from a knee injury with 20 points and 17 rebounds in Game 1 of the series, he delivered good numbers.

But the 6-11, 250-pound Antetokounmpo will always collect stats. With his long arms and longer strides, he can easily get himself near enough to the basket to snatch a rebound or drop in a bucket.

Good numbers don't mean it was a great game.

Perhaps still uncertain of the knee or just readjusting to teammates who had played well without him, Antetokounmpo didn't seize the moment the way the Bucks need. He took only 11 shots in that first game -- fewer than three teammates.

The last two games were the Greek Freak these NBA Finals demand.

He had 42 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2, then 41 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists as the Bucks got on the board in Game 3 with a 120-100 victory.

"He's just doing whatever it takes to help his team, to help us," Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's in an aggressive mindset."

Attacking the paint as the two-time MVP did in Game 3 presents problems for the Suns. He helped send Deandre Ayton to the bench in foul trouble after the center had Phoenix leading early in the second quarter. And he created open shooting space for Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to get some clean looks after both struggled in Game 2.

"When guys make shots, it just makes it tough on the opposing team because now he's really just playing one-on-one, and good luck with that," teammate Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) said.

The Suns don't have a lot of size outside of Ayton, but sometimes Antetokounmpo helps his opponents by settling for jumpers that remain a weaker part of his portfolio.

From his very first basket of Game 3, when he jumped over a defender to grab a rebound that he put back while being fouled, he made it clear he was going to keep going to the rim. When the Suns stopped him by fouling, he made them pay by making 13 of 17.

"He's physical. When he gets downhill, gets to the basket, gets to the free-throw line, it encourages him to keep going. And he was hitting his free throws ... and that just kind of opens up his whole game," Suns reserve Cameron Johnson said. "So it's on us to stop him, give him more resistance."

Nobody knew what Antetokounmpo could still do when he went down in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against Atlanta with a hyperextended left knee. Even if he could come back, it was hard to imagine he could deliver the type of historic performances he has.

"I don't even know how he's even doing it, man," Portis said. "Most of the time when guys do that, they come back and ease into it, or they come back and they're kind of timid and whatnot. He's still just going out there and playing the same way like he never did that."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, backs down Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)