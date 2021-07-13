Grammy winner surprises friend

Eugene Evans, affectionately known by his family and friends as "Fats," was celebrated by his family Sunday afternoon with a surprise guest appearance by his childhood best friend, blues legend and Grammy Award winner Bobby Rush.

RJ's Sports Bar & Grill, located in downtown Pine Bluff, transformed into a quaint and cozy blues hall for the Evans family. The event was planned by Evans' niece Debra Allen, who said she wanted to do something special for her uncle Fats.

"I know he's Bobby Rush but to us, he's a friend that grew up in Sherrill, Arkansas, with my uncle," Allen said. "I wanted to honor my uncle and I wanted Bobby Rush to surprise him and I can't believe I had it to happen."

Evans couldn't believe it either when he laid eyes on his best friend -- someone he hadn't seen face to face in over 60 years. He jokingly told Rush he owed him for his suit he went and bought for this occasion.

Rush had jokes himself, saying he had to be here. After all, he said, he had a bone to pick with his friend because he took his marbles when he was 7 years old.

The two embraced as the family praised the reunion of two friends who grew up playing together on the dirt roads in Sherrill.

"It feels good to see my best friend after all these years," Evans said. "They kept the surprise from me."

Rush said he moved from Louisiana to Arkansas in 1947 when he met Evans.

"Fats was my friend," Rush said. "When we were in school I would always play the harmonica and guitar and I would win the prize every year--not because I was so good but nobody else in the school could play anything so I had to win."

Evans laughed and agreed as the two took a trip down memory lane sharing stories of Sherrill, which Rush also talks about in his recently published book, "I Ain't Studdin' Ya: My American Blues Story."

At the age of 15, Rush said he started sneaking into clubs on Third Avenue in Pine Bluff to perform, sporting a fake mustache. He went on to follow his dream while his friend became a carpenter and began to build homes in the area.

"I wanted to leave Arkansas and go to Chicago, but I didn't have enough money to get to Chicago so I bought me a ticket to Memphis, Tennessee, where I met BB King, Muddy Waters, and Howling Wolf," Rush said. "We migrated to East St. Louis with Chuck Berry and I finally got me enough money to get to Chicago in the early '50s."

Rush, who has been recording for 70 years and has 397 records, said he thought Chicago would give him a better opportunity in the blues industry, but instead he wound up playing every night for a white audience behind a curtain because they wanted to hear his music without looking at his face.

"If I made it out the slumps that I went through, you can too," Rush said.

Rush entertained the family with his charm and wit before pulling out his famous harmonica and playing and singing one of Evans's favorite blues songs.

"People ask me why do I sing the blues. Is it because your wife left you? Yes," said Rush as the crowd laughed. "You can have the blues when your wife leaves you, but you can also have the blues if she stays too long."

Rush then focused his attention on a woman in the audience who was not associated with the family but heard that Bobby Rush was coming to town and made a special request to meet him in person.

"I love the blues like crazy. I have seen Mr. Rush in the past," Patricia Cheek said. "It was part of my bucket list and when I heard he was coming ,I had to bite my tongue not to say anything. It has meant a lot to me just for the family to have me."

Cheek said she has stage four ovarian cancer.

Her first diagnosis was in 2002 which she fought and beat it, but it has returned.

"This time it came back and it just metastasized throughout my torso," Cheek said. "They said if I didn't do chemo, I'd be dead in six months."

Rush encouraged Cheek and told her God could heal her.

In true Rush fashion, he sang to her and played his harmonica.

"If you think you have a problem, I have three," said Rush as he sang about his girlfriend finding out about his new woman and telling his wife.

"This right here is about to lift me about as high as I can get," said Cheek, as she fought back tears. "I'm 63 and if you're only giving me three to five if I take chemo forever, then I'm taking my chances with God. I'm just trying to enjoy what life I have left in a positive way."

Princella Evans-Age and Dianne Evans-Hill presented their brother Eugene with a plaque for being an amazing brother and uncle.

Out of 11 siblings, only five remain.

They also surprised Rush with a plaque for being such a great friend to the family.

"There's not many of us left. We are the last so it was very important that I came here to say hi to my friend," said Rush, who said he was between 85 and 90 years old. "Not bye, just hi because it means just as much to me."

Rush gave a special shout-out to Allen, who planned the surprise party and as Rush put it, "didn't ask but demanded" he be there.

"She called me every day, two or three times a day. She wanted to make sure I was here," said Rush, who was in Buffalo, N.Y., and flew down to make this happen. "I wanted to look in my friend's face. It's been 61 years since we've talked like this. That's a long time. I'm so happy. This brings tears to my eyes."