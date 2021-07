Home Run Derby sees re-Pete winner

DENVER -- Pete Alonso's words were as bold as his home runs.

"I'm the best power hitter on the planet," the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby. "Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display for the fans is truly a dream come true for me."

Alonso danced to the title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field.

He hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round Monday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Cespedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles.

Alonso earned $1 million -- more than his $676,775 salary. He's made $2 million in Home Run Derby winnings compared to about $1.47 million in career salary from the Mets through the end of this season.

"My parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this," the 26-year-old recalled. "That was one of the few nights of the year I got to stay up past my bedtime and watch. Watch incredible feats you don't see in a regular baseball game. To be able to do back to back is really special to me."

He has a chance to match Griffey, who also won in 1994, as the only three-time champion.

Batting second, Alonso trailed 22-17 after the first two minutes of the final round, then hit six homers on six swings over the first 28 seconds of his final minute.

Mancini, who returned this season from cancer treatment, was the sentimental favorite, while Alonso was the most animated of the eight sluggers as the long-ball competition returned after a one-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With custom bats in the Mets' royal blue and orange, and matching shoes and batting gloves, Alonso was a human bobblehead, nodding on beat in the batter's box as he stepped out and danced. He motioned with his arms to whip up fans during a timeout.

Alonso hit a first-round record 35 dingers, seven more than Josh Hamilton in 2008 at the original Yankee Stadium, and topped Kansas City's Salvador Perez with 28. Alonso, batting second, beat Soto 16-15 in the second round. Alonso's longest drive of the night traveled 514 feet.

Mancini missed the 2020 season while undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer, treatment he finished last Sept. 21 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. The 29-year-old Baltimore Orioles first baseman hit .256 with 16 homers and 55 RBI going into the All-Star break.Orioles' hosted the Chicago White Sox last Friday night.

"It was incredible, especially after the last year and a half," Mancini said.

Mancini knocked out Colorado's Trevor Story 13-12 in the second round, hitting second and advancing with a drive to center. Mancini knew topping Alonso would be difficult.

"He's hitting balls over 500 feet with ease. It didn't seem like he got too tired, and I got pretty gassed in that last bonus round," Mancini said. "He's a beast out there."

Soto thrilled the crowd of 49,048 with a 520-foot homer, the longest derby drive in the Statcast era, topping 513 feet the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge in 2017 at Miami. Before Statcast, the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa was said to have hit one 524 feet at Milwaukee in 2002, clearing Bernie Brewer's slide.

Ohtani started slowly but forced two rounds of tiebreakers with Soto before losing 31-28 in the second round.

They were tied 22-all after regulation and 28 apiece following the first tiebreaker. Soto homered on all three swings of the next tiebreak, and Ohtani grounded out on his first swing.

"It was fun, but it was exhausting," Ohtani said through a translator. "The last 30 seconds of both the first round and the tiebreaking round were really exhausting."

Mancini won the first round 24-23 over Oakland's Matt Olson, who hit a deep foul on his final swing.

"He's a good dude," Olson said. "To be able to battle the way he battled and come back and perform the way he has this year says a lot about him, his grit and his toughness."

Story defeated Texas' Joey Gallo 20-19 when Gallo popped out on his last swing.

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, holds the champions trophy after winning the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, holds the champions trophy after winning the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, reacts after winning during the final round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, reacts during the second round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, hits during the second round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

American League's Trey Mancini, of the Baltimore Orioles, waves to fans during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Notre Dame University assistant baseball coach Chuck Ristano embraces American League's Trey Mancini, of the Baltimore Orioles, during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, walks to the plate during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)