Happy birthday (July 13): You'll allow yourself the joy of dabbling, dipping your toe into interesting social realms, snooping new skill sets, investigating what intrigues you. What are you looking for? You'll know it when you see it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be most comfortable (and productive) with as few commitments as possible on a loose schedule. Having to be certain places at certain times will limit the natural flow of your energy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your curiosity ignites, and each clue entices you to the next, only to find, after following a dozen or so leads, this is a mystery that only seems to deepen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Lack of appreciation is a pernicious problem, often overlooked because the erosion of bonds can happen little by little, day by day. Take preventive measures so no one feels taken for granted.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A behavioral shift makes a problem go away. An attitude adjustment makes the trouble irrelevant. A slight posture change fixes the ailment. Amazingly, sometimes eliminating the symptom will eliminate the disease.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to pay for all of your pastimes, and you certainly shouldn't need to pay another person's way in exchange for genuine interest and care. An absolutely free endeavor will be a gateway to good fortune.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have an instinct for understanding the reality of group dynamics, which is completely different from the official story. For instance, the leader is often nowhere on the masthead while exerting power behind the scenes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The temptation will be to ask, "Do you know what I mean?" or play for a laugh or subtly ask for other signs of acceptance. It's when validation is no longer something you need that it's heaped on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The task at hand has more layers than are immediately apparent. There are so many ways to go about it that to settle on the first one that works would be a shame. Keep experimenting and sharpening your methods.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Leaning, by definition, makes work for the thing or person being leaned upon. Strength and sturdiness are not to be taken for granted. What's bearable in the short term may not work in the long term.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Today's route won't be paved. You are the director of your own balance. Rocky paths and high beams provide the opportunity to find and rely on your center of gravity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Worries about the grand scheme kick in. Do these decisions make sense? Is this so me, or am I trying to be something I'm not? Is there a unifying theme? Yes. The unifying theme is you're the one living, making, doing it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're moving ahead, leading with your curiosity, trying not to make assumptions. Mold your expectations into the shape of cupped hands or, better yet, open palms.

VENUS AND MARS MEETUP

Venus and Mars in Leo represent the Shakespearian “loved and lost” conundrum. Romance hogs center stage, stealing focus from other fortifying experiences. Aren’t there some journeys of the heart safely skipped, in favor of freeing energy for other worthy pursuits? In some instances, “never to have loved at all” is akin to dodging a bullet.

COSMIC QUESTION

Yesterday’s question was from a Leo gripped in the anxiety and grief of financial trouble. Leo wrote, “I wish I weren’t so high-strung… I cry every few hours and then feel guilty because so many people have it so much worse than me. Do you have any advice for Leo who can’t calm down?”

To carry on yesterday’s response, it does no good to wish you could take the high road while you are processing a pain that is real to you. Leos are passionate and expressive, and you may as well embrace it because stifling it is futile. Not wanting a feeling, or thinking you have no right to feel it, won’t make the feeling go away. Instead, channel your fear and grief so you can move into a more effective frame of mind:

Affirm that you have a right to your feelings. Agree not to let shame and guilt play into your process for now. In other words, stop shaming yourself, and agree that whatever feeling or fear you’re having is OK. Go somewhere safe, and release. You could talk to a counselor or friend, or you could drive somewhere remote in your car, roll up the windows and let yourself rage and cry for as long as it takes to feel better. More tomorrow.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The new Indiana Jones project features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and, of course, the inimitable Harrison Ford. His natal Mars in Leo is activated as the movie star navigates outer space, the wild jungle and any number of challenging landscapes on screen, though like a true Cancer with four major luminaries in the sign of home, Ford is said to prefer the simplicity of rural living, for instance, on his ranch in Wyoming.