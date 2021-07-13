Italy unites to toast Euro soccer champions

ROME -- Thousands of fans packed Rome's sidewalks to wildly cheer Europe's new soccer champions as Italy toured the city in an open-topped bus Monday evening, crowning a day that saw them honored at the presidential palace and premier's office and cited by the Pope.

The first Italy team to win the European Championship in 53 years knew it was in for an exhilarating day when it arrived at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport at dawn from London to be welcomed by a banner on the tarmac reading, "Grazie Azzurri."

To rousing cheers from airport workers, captain Giorgio Chiellini pumped his fist in the air, and Coach Roberto Mancini hoisted the trophy high over their heads. There was even a cheer for defender Leonardo Spinazzola, as he hopped down the steps on one foot, his other in a cast from an Achilles tendon injury.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella was at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night cheering with Azzurri fans as Italy won the Euro 2020 final after a 3-2 penalty shootout win over England. Then Mattarella raced back to Rome to be at the Quirinal presidential palace to greet the team.

"I'm not a [soccer] commentator," the president said, "but I thought you deserved the victory well beyond whatever happened during the penalty shootout."

Mancini replied, "Let me thank you for being our No. 1 fan. We saw you exult, that gave us much pleasure."

As the bus inched its way toward central Piazza Venezia, and eventually to the team's hotel, the players -- each wearing the victory medal they received less than 24 hours before at Wembley -- snapped photos of the celebrating fans and encouraged them with cheers through a bullhorn.

There was enough joy to go around to even reach the 10th-floor hospital suite of Pope Francis, who, even before the Italian victory, could savor the triumph of the team from his native Argentina, which won the Copa America on Saturday.

"In sharing the joy for the victory of the Argentine national and of the Italian national squads with the persons near to him, His Holiness dwelled on the meaning of sport and its values," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in an update on the pope's convalescence in Rome following July 4 colon surgery.

Bruni said Francis spoke of "that sporting ability to know how to accept any result, even defeat."

When Premier Mario Draghi greeted each player in the courtyard of Chigi Palace, the government headquarters, he also cited the value of sports beyond playing fields and scoreboards.

"Sport teaches, unites," Draghi told his guests. "It's a social elevator, a dam against racism and an element of cohesion, especially in difficult moments."

For Italians, the championship was a new beginning for their youthful national team and a country that's been yearning to return to normality after being the first nation outside of Asia to be slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled Rome on Sunday night as thousands of people took to the streets following the final. As the sun rose on Monday, the noise had died down but not the sentiment.

"It seems to me that this victory is so good for the national spirit after all that suffering for covid," said Daniela Righino, an Italian living in Uruguay who was back in Rome for the final. "Yesterday was an explosion of joy. I'm happy."

Italy's fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021

Italy's fans celebrate in front of the ancient Colosseum in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021

Italy's fans celebrate in front of the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Monday, July 12, 2021

Fans celebrate in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy Sunday, July 11, 2021

Italian fans celebrate in central London, in the early hours of Monday, July 12, 2021

Italy's fans celebrate in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 12, 2021

Fans celebrate in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy Sunday, July 11, 2021

Italy's fans celebrate in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 12, 2021