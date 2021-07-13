But I'm conservative

I had to read Robert Minarcin's letter of July 5 several times to try to get a handle on his meaning. Does he mean he is confused, that Republicans are confused, or that he doesn't want to be mistaken for a Republican? (Note: Confusion? See President Biden.)

I must admit that I am a conservative and vote Republican. I am also guilty of even double-masking and wearing gloves while at the food store. I have been all shot up with the covid vaccine since last February but still wear my mask per CDC guidelines. God forbid that I am mistaken for a Democrat!

Deus existo nobis.

HOWARD HUGHES

Maumelle

Theocratic politicians

As I read about the law in Texas that will allow vigilantes to sue anyone involved in abortions, I fear that Arkansas will follow suit. And a religious question comes to mind.

According to a 2013 article in the American Journal of Epidemiology, between 25 and 30 percent of diagnosed pregnancies miscarry. My own mother had five difficult pregnancies, one ending in miscarriage. She wanted that child. She mourned its loss.

In today's world, far too many theocratic politicians are ready to pass laws that may criminalize those who help the spontaneous miscarriage along, even to save the mother's life, as in my mother's case. I am thankful those politicians were not in power in the '50s, because their laws might have robbed me of my mom.

For those who believe God acts purposefully in our lives, it would seem that God is the cause of numbers of spontaneous abortions (miscarriages) that dwarf those intentionally performed by pregnant women and their medical care teams. Will vigilantes somehow find a way to sue God?

Sadly, many of these politicians simultaneously create laws that disadvantage many impoverished children and families. They legally withhold financial assistance, as they repeatedly offer empty "thoughts and prayers" that do little to assure the babies will thrive. And their pro-life stance, therefore, rings abundantly false.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

The logic seems clear

We traveled this past week from Arkansas to Colorado, and it was an educational journey. I wish I had film to illustrate what we observed.

We drove through Arkansas, No. 8 in the nation in current covid infections, into Oklahoma, not far behind at No. 11. I could count the number of masks I saw on two hands. When we rolled into our hotel in Trinidad, Colo., where the mask protocols have relaxed every bit as much as those in Arkansas, almost everyone was masked. This was surprising until we looked at the numbers. Colorado is number 35.

You do the math. I'm too embarrassed. Get vaccinated!

DIANE GRAHAM

Little Rock

In a teacher's shoes

Mr. Brian Wright, whose letter was published Saturday, seems a bit confused. He seems to think that teachers have control over their rising insurance premiums. The money for which the teachers association is asking is to help alleviate the impact of yet another increase in insurance premiums. I am retired now, but during the 41 years I paid school insurance premiums, each time I received an increase in salary--which increases were few and far between--that increase was offset by the increase in premiums.

As to his mistaken notion that teachers were working from home (I assume he meant during the pandemic) and getting paid, the operative word there was "working." He should try teaching virtually as did my son and his colleagues. I suspect he wouldn't last a week. Though they were teaching from home, they still had to meet the standards expected of them when in the actual classroom, and their students, too, had to meet preset standards.

As to scoring poorly on standardized tests, I wonder if he has ever had a job where he was to be tested on his achieving a certain standard for students or employees who were habitually absent either mentally or physically. One can teach one's heart out, and if there is no receptacle for information, there can be no retention. Furthermore, it is hard to teach subject matter over which a student is to be tested when one has little to no knowledge of what will be tested.

Mr. Wright, the old saying of walking a mile in the other fellow's shoes before criticizing him is something you should try. Your attitude toward teachers and teaching surely would change.

PATTIE S. SHINN

Huntsville

About that landslide

If we accept former President Trump at his word, he actually won the election in a "landslide." So what are the unavoidable implications of this situation?

Since he should be in office, but of course is not, Trump must admit that he was politically out-maneuvered by the dazzling dynamic duo of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Sadly for Trump, he was insufficiently savvy in utilizing the awesome power of the presidency to overcome the cunning machinations of the Democrats.

Poor thing, he won "by a landslide" but had to vacate the White House because he was too weak and incompetent to contend with the hardball political wizardry of Biden. However, one must admire his stamina and persistence at complaining so vociferously about his impotence to hold onto power despite winning.

I certainly don't think we need such an easily duped person as commander-in-chief and responsible for national security. Such a person would be no match for a cagey adversary leader such as, well, Vladimir Putin comes to mind.

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock