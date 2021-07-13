LATEST: Monke, 2 Razorback signees selected on final day of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Three players with Arkansas ties have been selected Tuesday on the final day of the MLB Draft.

Arkansas left-handed relief pitcher Caden Monke was drafted by the Kansas City Royals just moments after the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Braylon Bishop, a high school outfielder from Texarkana who signed to play for the Razorbacks.

Bishop was the 403rd overall selection in the draft. Monke was drafted 409th.

Drafted Razorbacks Name, Pos., Team, Round (Overall) *Max Muncy, SS, Athletics, 1 (25) *Jordan Viars, OF, Phillies, 3 (84) *Drew Gray, OF, Cubs, 3 (93) Kevin Kopps, RHP, Padres, 3 (99) Christian Franklin, OF, Cubs, 4 (123) Ryan Costeiu, RHP, Angels, 7 (201) Casey Opitz, C, Cubs, 8 (244) Patrick Wicklander, LHP, Rays, 8 (251) Lael Lockhart, LHP, Dodgers, 9 (282) *Braylon Bishop, OF, Pirates, 14 (403) Caden Monke, LHP, Royals, 14 (409) *Drake Varnado, SS, Diamondbacks, 17 (498) * - Denotes player was high school signee

Drake Varnado, an Arkansas shortstop signee from Port Neches, Texas, was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 498th overall pick in the 17th round. Earlier Tuesday, Varnado tweeted he plans to play for the Razorbacks.

Varnado, who played high school baseball at IMG Academy in Florida, moved to Fayetteville last month and is enrolled in summer classes. Baseball America rated him the 196th-best player in the draft.

“I would like to thank all the clubs that showed interest in me over the past couple days," Varnado tweeted prior to the Diamondbacks' selection of him. "I’ve already made it home on the Hill and excited for the years to come. Razorback nation let’s do it!”

Monke was the seventh Arkansas player selected and five Razorback signees have been taken in the 20-round draft that will conclude Tuesday afternoon.

Monke was one of Arkansas’ top relievers during its SEC championship run this year. The Mt. Olive, Ill., native pitched 34 innings in 27 appearances, and went 5-1 with a 3.71 ERA.

Baseball America rated Bishop the 88th-best prospect leading into the draft. The two-sport star at Arkansas High School was once considered a potential first-round prospect, but his stock has fallen gradually over the past two years due to concerns over his ability to hit for average.

Bishop, who has been clocked at 6.6 seconds in the 60-yard dash, is considered a strong base runner and good fielder.

Unlike draft picks in the first 10 rounds, Tuesday’s draft picks do not come with suggested slot values. Players drafted after the beginning of the 11th round cannot be paid more than $125,000 without the excess amount counting against a team’s available pool of bonus money for draft picks in the first 10 rounds.

The Pirates, who had the first overall pick in the draft, have the highest bonus pool this year at more than $14.3 million. The Royals have the eighth-highest bonus pool at more than $10.9 million.