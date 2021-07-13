The Associated Press

• Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to "optimize" recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday. The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but "would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy." Surgeons removed half of Francis' colon July 4 for what doctors said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine. The 84-year-old appeared Sunday for the first time in public since the surgery, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all. Francis scheduled the surgery for July, when he typically suspends all public and private audiences and takes some time to rest. Even as he recovers, plans are going ahead for an autumn of travel, including confirmation Monday from the Scottish church that Francis hopes to make a quick trip to Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate conference in November.

• Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh," was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years' probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended a number of his concerts when she was 15. Jared "Drake" Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, Calif., pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick is allowing Bell to serve probation and 200 hours of community service in California. Bell, via Zoom, spoke briefly before sentencing. "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," Bell said. "I'm sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention." The victim, who is now 19, spoke at length about the damage Bell has done to her life, saying he began grooming her when she was 12. The Associated Press does not identify people who say they suffered sexual abuse unless they choose to come forward publicly. She said she initially felt loved and protected by him during online chats and that his messages became "blatantly sexual" after she turned 15. The woman said she and Bell exchanged explicit photos online and that he engaged in sexual conduct with her on several occasions, including at a concert venue in Cleveland and at a hotel. Bell's attorney, Ian Friedman, disputed those claims on Monday. He said there were no explicit photos or sexual contact between Bell and the victim and the inappropriate conduct that did occur were reflected in the charges Bell pleaded to last month.