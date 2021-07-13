NEWS IN BRIEF

Boat plant in Flippin to resume production

Ranger Boats will restart full production at its Flippin plant today after a temporary halt because of a covid-19 outbreak, the company confirmed Monday.

According to a statement from Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops, the parent company of Ranger Boats, the plant was temporarily closed on Thursday. The privately held company said employees at the plant tested positive for covid-19 and those workers and people who came in contact with them were required to quarantine. Bass Pro Shops declined to share numbers, citing company policy.

Bass Pro Shops employs 650 workers at the plant.

Coronavirus cases in Arkansas are increasing with the number rising over the weekend by 2,013, and the number hospitalized with virus rising by 68, according to data released Monday.

“This brief pause in manufacturing at the Flip-pin plant will have limited impact on our overall production. We remain committed to delivering America’s favorite boats and offering families the opportunity to safely spend time out on the water,” a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Bass Pro Shops purchased Fishing Holdings LLC, the maker of Ranger boats and other boat brands, in 2015.

Walmart investment in Flipkart increases

Walmart Inc. increased its investment in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Group in a fundraising round that puts that company’s value at $37.6 billion.

The Bentonville-based retailer said Monday that it was among the leaders in the round that raised $3.6 billion for Flipkart. The company didn’t disclose how much it contributed to that figure.

Walmart paid $16 billion in 2018 for a 77% stake in Flipkart.

A number of global investors also participated in the funding round. These included the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and GIC of Singapore.

Other investors included government-owned funds Qatar Investment Authority and Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional Berhad.

Judith McKenna, president and chief executive officer of Walmart International, said in a news release that Flipkart “is a great company whose growth and potential mirrors that of India as a whole.”

Arkansas Index ends at 637.12, up 2.92

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 637.12, up 2.92.

“U.S.stocks finished Monday’s session slightly higher as investors remain optimistic ahead of the start of second-quarter earnings reports season with expectations of blockbuster earnings,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.