North Arkansas College trustees hire new president

Rick Massengale will be the next president of North Arkansas College in Harrison, the school announced Tuesday.

Massengale, 62, is the two-year college’s vice president for academics and student affairs. He starts his new role Aug. 2.

Trustees for the college met Tuesday and voted unanimously to hire Massengale, who will start on a two-year contract and earn a salary of $160,000, plus an additional $18,000 housing allowance.

Massengale replaces Randy Esters, who in March announced he would be returning to his home state of Louisiana for a similar position at Louisiana Delta Community College. Esters led North Arkansas College for about five years.