Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Corey Cox, 34, of 15075 Arkansas 264 East in Lowell was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Cox was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Oscar Villanueva, 37, of 1012 A St. in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Villanueva was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Shayllah Rhyne, 28, of 2071 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Rhyne was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Stephen Sharp, 50, of 12558 Pioneer Lane in Gentry was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Sharp was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Thomas Hallam, 65, of 10386 N. Jackson Highway in Lincoln was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Hallam was being held Sunday in the Washington County Jail with a $5,000 bond set.