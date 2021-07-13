Off the Wire

BASEBALL

MLB commits $100M

Major League Baseball will give at least $100 million over 10 years to the Players Alliance and help raise an additional $50 million aimed at increasing the number of Blacks playing the sport and eventually making the big leagues. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision before Monday night's All-Star Home Run Derby, saying it would be the sport's largest charitable commitment. "We want young people -- period -- playing the game, particularly young people of color," Manfred said at a Coors Field news conference. The Players Alliance was launched last year, and MLB and the Major League Players Association announced a $10 million commitment in September. In addition, 500 players donated all or a portion of their salaries on April 15, Jackie Robinson Day. MLB said it will give $10 million annually starting in 2023 plus obtain $5 million in yearly matching contributions from Players Alliance fundraising.

Kikuchi cleared for game

The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list Monday, making him eligible to participate in the All-Star Game. Kikuchi was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career and is Seattle's lone representative. The Mariners placed Kikuchi on the injured list Sunday but did not disclose an injury, and Manager Scott Servais said he could not comment but wasn't concerned about Kikuchi's status. Kikuchi has been one of the top left-handers in baseball this season, his third since signing with the Mariners and moving to the major leagues from Japan. He's 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

TENNIS

Qualifier shocks Kvitova

Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open on Monday. It was another early exit for Kvitova after she was defeated by Sloane Stephens in the first round of Wimbledon, the Grand Slam she had won twice. For Kvitova, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Marketa Vondrousova and Katerina Siniakova, the hard-court tournament serves as a warmup for the Tokyo Olympics. All the previous editions of the tournament since it became part of the WTA circuit in 2015 were played on clay. In other first-round games, seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic of Serbia knocked out Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, and ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium defeated Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

HORSE RACING

Judge sympathizes with Baffert

A New York judge was sympathetic Monday to horse trainer Bob Baffert's claims that his May suspension by the New York Racing Association -- after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test -- was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon at a Brooklyn hearing repeatedly pressed a lawyer for the racing association to explain why the suspension was issued before Baffert was given a chance to defend himself. Henry Greenberg, arguing on behalf of the racing association, said Baffert will get a hearing after the association announces the length of his suspension by Aug. 11. "Isn't that a little too late?" the judge asked, noting that the duration will be announced months after he was suspended. "The problem I have, counsel, is that he was suspended and it's up in the air." In Baffert's lawsuit last month seeking to get the suspension lifted, the Hall of Famer contended he was suspended without "any prior notice" and was not told the duration or terms of the suspension or any New York state law or regulation he might have violated. After hearing arguments from both sides, Amon did not immediately rule.

HOCKEY

Chicago trades Keith

The Chicago Blackhawks traded two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday for young defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick. The Blackhawks also sent forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers, who were looking for some help on defense after they were swept by Winnipeg in the first round of the playoffs. The 2022 draft pick becomes a second-rounder if Edmonton reaches next year's Stanley Cup Final and Keith is among the top four Oilers defensemen in total ice time through three rounds. Jones just turned 24 and has 95 regular-season and playoff games of NHL experience. The brother of Columbus defenseman Seth Jones is under contract through next season at a salary of $850,000, slightly above the league minimum.

FOOTBALL

Lions expect full house

The Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic. The Lions announced Monday the decision was made in large part because of Michigan's steady covid-19 vaccination rate. The team will follow the state's reopening guidelines and will not require fans to wear masks. The Lions will not ask spectators for proof of vaccination status, but they will encourage unvaccinated fans to wear a face covering. "We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall," Detroit Lions president Rod Wood said. "We've worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what's best for our team, staff and fans."