100 years ago

July 13, 1921

FORT SMITH – Sid Res, Crawford county farmer, charged with the murder of his wife, who died June 9 after her husband had given her a terrible beating two days before, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Circuit Court at Van Buren this morning and was sentenced to serve 15 years in the penitentiary.

50 years ago

July 13, 1971

WASHINGTON– Two Arkansas Congressmen announced on the eve of the the contempt of Congress vote against the Columbia Broadcasting System and its president that they would oppose the contempt citations. A close vote is expected. Representative Wilbur D. Mills (Dem. Ark.), a possible 1972 presidential candidate, took the floor of the House Monday afternoon to speak against the move led by Representative Harley O. Staggers (Dem. W. Va.). Representative David H. Pryor of Camden, a former weekly newspaper publisher issued a statement saying the decision of the Interstate Foreign Commerce Committee to recommend the contempt action "is, I believe unnecessary, unwarranted and unwise."

25 years ago

July 13, 1996

• The owners of The Times of North Little Rock have acquired The Maumelle Monitor, a weekly serving the fast-growing Pulaski County community on the western edge of North Little Rock. David Chism, publisher of The Times, said his KDC Communications Inc. signed papers Friday to buy the Maumelle weekly from Benton Publishing Co. Inc. The amount of the transaction was not announced. The sale is effective Monday. The Monitor has a circulation of about 1,200, Chism said. The Times, one of the state's largest weeklies, a circulation of about 8,500, he added. The acquisition is a "natural," Chism said, noting the papers' nearness and common advertising base.

10 years ago

July 13, 2011

• Pulaski County Quorum Court members voted 12-1 during a joint committee meeting Tuesday to recommend appropriating nearly $4 million for the construction of a 240-bed addition to the jail. The measure now moves to the full Quorum Court for a vote later this month. The two committees -- the Administration Committee and County Services Committee -- also met separately during their regularly scheduled meetings before hearing presentations from Sheriff Doc Holladay, jail chief Randy Morgan, county Comptroller Mike Hutchens and architect Jerry Currence.