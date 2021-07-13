Sections
Police ID man fatally shot at Little Rock apartment complex

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:32 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police on Tuesday released the name of a 49-year-old man fatally shot at a Little Rock apartment complex last week.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the Valley Crossing Apartments, 1502 Green Mountain Drive, according to a Little Rock police report.

Upon arrival, they located David Allen Brown of Little Rock inside a pickup with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities said he was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

