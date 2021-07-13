Police step up patrolling in Havana

HAVANA -- Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled Havana on Monday after rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cuba's president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban Americans in the United States.

Many young people took part in Sunday's protests in Havana, the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU-mpqoe7tY]

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump's administration.

The demonstrations in Havana and other communities around the tightly controlled country marked some of the biggest displays of anti-government sentiment in decades, and authorities appeared determined to put a stop to them. Internet service was also spotty, possibly indicating an effort to prevent protesters from communicating with each other.

"We've seen how the campaign against Cuba was growing on social media in the past few weeks," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Monday in a nationally televised appearance in which his entire Cabinet was present. "That's the way it's done: Try to create inconformity, dissatisfaction, by manipulating emotions and feelings."

In a statement Monday, President Joe Biden said Cuban protesters were asserting their basic rights.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden said.

The U.S. urges the Cuban government to serve their people "rather than enriching themselves," Biden said.

United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Monday stressed the U.N. position "on the need for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly to be respected fully, and we expect that that will be the case."

In Havana on Sunday, police initially trailed behind as protesters chanted, "Freedom!" "Enough!" and "Unite!" One motorcyclist pulled out a U.S. flag, but it was snatched from him by others.

"We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That's why I'm here," one middle-age protester said. He declined to identify himself for fear of being arrested.

Later, about 300 pro-government protesters arrived with a large Cuban flag, shouting slogans in favor of the late President Fidel Castro and the Cuban revolution. Some assaulted an AP videojournalist, smashing his camera. AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa was then beaten by police officers in uniforms and civilian clothes; he suffered a broken nose and an eye injury.

The demonstration grew to a few thousand people in the vicinity of Galeano Avenue, and the marchers pressed on despite a few charges by police officers and tear gas barrages. People standing on many balconies along the central artery in the Centro Habana neighborhood applauded the protesters passing by. Others joined in the march.

Although many people tried to take out their cellphones and broadcast the protest, Cuban authorities shut down internet service throughout the afternoon.

About 2½ hours into the march, some protesters pulled up cobblestones and threw them at police, at which point officers began arresting people and the marchers dispersed.

AP journalists counted at least 20 people who were taken away in police cars or by individuals in civilian clothes.

SUPPORT IN U.S.

Biden's comments represented something of a shift in tone from that of former President Barack Obama, who had emphasized sweeping aside decades of animosity between the two countries and cutting loose "the shackles of the past" -- a detente that the Trump administration quickly moved to strip away.

But the protests offered a rare moment of bipartisanship in the United States, with Democrats and Republicans speaking out in support of the demonstrations.

"America stands with the oppressed Cuban people assembling for their birthright of #Libertad," former Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter. "America stands for a free and democratic Cuba!"

Others, however, blamed the American trade embargo for the protests and the deprivation driving them, a position the Cuban government itself took when the demonstrations broke out.

"The truth is that if one wanted to help Cuba, the first thing that should be done is to suspend the blockade of Cuba as the majority of countries in the world are asking," Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told reporters Monday. "That would be a truly humanitarian gesture."

But some Cuban activists in the United States, including those who oppose the embargo, were quick to challenge that narrative.

"There's no food, there's no medicine, there's nothing, and this isn't a product of the American embargo, which I do not support," said Ramon Saul Sanchez, president of the Movimiento Democracia advocacy group in Miami. He noted that the embargo does allow Cuba to buy food from the United States, though restrictions on financing present significant barriers to the amount.

The size of the demonstrations, which played out across the country, stunned longtime Cuba analysts. It reflects how dire life has become in recent months, as the pandemic deprives the island of vital tourism revenue and strains the health system, the electricity grid falters, and the prices of basic food staples like rice and beans soar.

"There are tremendously long lines to get into supermarkets," which these days only accept dollars, said Katrin Hansing, an anthropologist at Baruch College in New York who spent much of the past year doing research in Havana. "The same can be said for medicine. There is nothing: There is no penicillin, there's no antibiotics, there's no aspirin. There's nothing, really."

Information for this article was contributed by Andrea Rodriguez of The Associated Press; and by Oscar Lopez and Ernesto Londono of The New York Times.

A Cuban flag hangs on Parque Central Hotel in Havana, Cuba, early Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

A woman shouts pro-government slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Police stand guard near the National Capitol building in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

A police vehicle patrols through Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte)

CORRECTS TO PRO-GOVERNMENT SUPPORTERS - Government supporters shout slogans as anti-government protesters march in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Police scuffle and detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Police stand guard near the National Capitol building in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators went out to the streets in several cities in Cuba to protest against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs, amid the new coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)