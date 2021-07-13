Poultry focus of virtual field trip

Researchers and industry personnel will provide an overview of current and future efforts to build sustainability into the nation's poultry industry Thursday.

The virtual field trip begins at 10 a.m. and interested people may register online at https://uada.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G_6Zs_IDQRqv1EoeWI_nQA.

The event is the latest in a series of educational events hosted by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, according to a news release.

The broiler industry was valued at $28.3 billion in 2019, according to USDA. Arkansas is the No. 2 broiler state in the United States, producing more than 7.42 billion pounds of chicken valued at $3.6 billion in 2019, according to the news release.

"The poultry industry is a major player in both the U.S. and Arkansas economies," said Rita Watson, extension virtual education program associate for the Division of Agriculture. "With this event, we wanted to provide some insights into this key industry, as well as the sustainability efforts that are going on now, and the research that will enhance those efforts in the future."

PRESENTATIONS

Agenda topics and speakers will be:

Overview of Poultry Sustainability -- David Caldwell, head of poultry science for the Division of Agriculture and the Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

Tyson Foods corporate sustainability efforts and animal welfare – Jamie Burr, director-sustainability implementation, and Karen Christensen, senior director-animal welfare, Office of Animal Welfare.

Sustainable Efforts on the Farm -- Karl Vandevender, extension engineer and professor, Division of Agriculture.

The series focuses on the conservation benefits the U of A researchers have developed in water quality, irrigation water use, climate change, soil health, profitability and sustainability.

Each event includes presentations from experts, a question-and-answer session and free 7E and GRC-3D lesson guides for Arkansas high school teachers.

To learn more about virtual education efforts in Arkansas agriculture, visit https://bit.ly/3wvo7uD/.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.

To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uark.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter at @AgInArk, @AR_Extension or @ArkAgResearch.