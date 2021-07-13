Redistricting hearings schedule made

Arkansas Board of Apportionment will hold redistricting hearings around state, according to a news release.

In southeast Arkansas, hearings will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. July 29 at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello; Aug. 10 at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope; and Aug. 12 at the fine arts center at Phillips County Community College at Helena.

Former Chief Justice Betty C. Dickey, who was recently appointed as coordinator of the board of apportionment, and members of the board set eight hearings.

For other sites and details visit www.arkansasredistricting.org or call (501) 534-5050.

Pleasant View arranges rummage sale

The Pleasant View Ministries Church singles ministry will host another fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. July 24 at the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale was originally scheduled for July 17, however, the date has been changed due to one of the members experiencing a death in their family, according to a spokesperson from PVM's singles ministry.

The fundraiser will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods.

Corps extends public comment period

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District is extending the scoping comment period for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System's Master Plan revision. The deadline is now Aug. 13.

"The comment period is being extended due to unforeseen circumstances. The extension will ensure full public participation and allow the public more time to send in their responses. All comments will still be taken via an online submission form, through regular mail, email and fax," according to a news release.

For details on the master plan revision or to submit an online comment, people should visit the MKARNS Master Plan webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xHvp3.