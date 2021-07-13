Sebastian County to move forward with softball field drainage project

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Quorum Court is allowing the county to move to the next step of a project designed to address drainage issues affecting eight of the 10 fields at the Ben Geren Softball Complex.

Justices of the peace approved the county entering into a contract with the Fort Smith-based firm Hawkins-Weir Engineers for a more detailed design for the drainage improvements project Monday during a special meeting. The firm has performed a topographic survey and developed a conceptual drainage plan for the project at this point, as well as a conceptual cost estimate of up to $1.3 million, according to Brett Peters, president and CEO of Hawkins-Weir.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said the fields have to drain properly to be playable. He also said the county wants to invest in better playing surfaces for the fields and it needs to address the drainage issues before it can do so, calling it a "waste of money" to do otherwise. The softball fields were built in 1972.

Members of the Quorum Court were brought up to speed Monday on the work that had been done for the project so far, in addition to what it would attempt to fix. This included a tour of the softball complex in golf carts.

Peters said the project would try to address issues with the drainage of the overall complex affecting fields 3-10.

"We're trying to get the water out from around the fields to the main drainage ways and then ultimately to the southeast, where it wants to drain," Peters said.

Peters explained that water is generally draining from the western part of the complex, where fields 3-6 are located, to the eastern part of the complex, where fields 7-10 are. That drainage is not being properly intercepted between the two sets of fields right now, resulting in fields 7-10 being prone to flooding.

The conceptual drainage plan includes building a series of concrete drainage swales, some underground drainage and smaller retaining walls, according to Peters. The more detailed design aspect will involve Hawkins-Weir collaborating with Sebastian County to define what improvements will be included in the project, which will be bid out at some point in the future.

Hudson said the work Hawkins-Weir has done for the project so far has cost the county more than $18,000. He said he anticipates that the $1.3 million conceptual cost estimate will be fine-tuned to a lower amount during the design process.