Siloam Springs planners to look at body art business zoning code change

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The planning commission will look at a zoning code change relating to body art businesses operating in Siloam Springs during today's planning commission meeting.

Changes to the code include reclassifying body art businesses from "Adult Business" to "Body Art and Other Age Restricted Businesses," and permitting them to operate in a C-2 (Roadway Commercial) zone as long as the business obtains a special use permit from the city, according to the proposed amendment to Section 102-41 of the Siloam Springs Zoning Code.

The code change will go before the city board on Aug. 3, whether or not it's approved by the planning commission, said City Engineer Justin Bland. A change was made to allow body art businesses to operate in I-2 (Light Industrial) zones according to a staff report prepared by Ben Rhoads on June 18.

City directors were given a history and overview of regulations regarding body art businesses in Siloam Springs by city staff during the June 1 city board meeting which led to a discussion by the city board.

The discussion was prompted by an individual, who asked not to be identified and who approached Director Marla Sappington about opening a body art business in Siloam Springs.

Sappington brought the individual's concerns about opening the business outside the allowed I-1 zone. Staff was prompted by the discussion to investigate the possibility of a code amendment to allow body art businesses to operate in other zones of the city,

After a second presentation and discussion at the city board meeting June 15, city staff opened I-2 zones for body art businesses.

Body art businesses were originally restricted to I-1 zones in March 2001 with the passage of Ordinance 01-03 which lumped body art businesses under the category of "Adult Business," according to the ordinance.

The ordinance is one of the results from the city's comprehensive plan passed in the fall of 1996, according to a staff report from former Engineering Tech/Planner Charles King Jr. on Feb. 27, 2001.

The planning commission will also review and vote on the following items:

• A significant development permit for 22000 Arkansas 16. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• A final plat development permit for the 22000 block of Davidson Road. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• A preliminary plat development permit for 816 Arkansas 16. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• A preliminary plat development permit for the 22200 block of Davidson Road. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• A rezoning development permit for 610 W. Tahlequah St. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• A special use development for 300 Cordes Drive. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• A special use development permit for 302 E. Jefferson St. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• A special use development permit for 400 S. Mount Olive St. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• A special use development permit for 714 W. University St. If approved this item will go before the city board Aug. 3.

• An update to the zoning and sanitation code pertaining to private drives in planned developments.

• The comprehensive plan monthly update.

• An annexation/zoning development permit for the 1500 block of Arkansas 59. This item went before the city board July 6.

• A lot split development permit for the 100 block of Dogwood Place. This item went before the city board for easements June 15.

• A lot split development permit for 1415 and 1507 N. Inglewood St. This item went before the city board for easements July 6.

• A lot split development permit for 921 and 923 S. Mount Olive St. This item will go before the city board for easements July 20.

• A lot split development permit for 20521 Keck Road. This item will go before the city board for easements July 20.

• A lot line adjustment development permit for 3100 and 3040 S. Lincoln St. This item will go before the city board for easements July 20.

• A lot line adjustment development permit for 402 and 406 W. Tahlequah St. and 410 N. Maple St. This item will go before the city board for easements July 20.