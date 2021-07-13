State police: Man wounded by UAMS officer died from self-inflicted gunshot

A man who was shot by UAMS police early Monday afternoon died by suicide based on preliminary analysis from the Arkansas medical examiner, Arkansas State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Bobby Hollingshead, 59, of Sheridan was shot by police as he raised a firearm he was carrying in the parking lot of UAMS at 12:40 p.m. Monday.

The Tuesday release by state police said the medical examiner preliminarily determined Hollingshead's death to be caused by a self-inflicted gunshot and that the UAMS officer's gunshot wound "would not have hastened or contributed to his death."

In a prior news release, state police said UAMS staff were notified prior to the incident that Hollingshead may try to harm himself or others at the hospital.

State police will continue their investigation into the use of force by UAMS police, according to the Tuesday release.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be delivered to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a police officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The identity of the UAMS officer who shot Hollingshead has not been released.