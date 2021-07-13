State Sports briefs

BASKETBALL

Transfer lists Arkansas as finalist

Oral Roberts power forward transfer Kevin Obanor has announced a top four, and the University of Arkansas is one of his finalists.

Obanor, 6-8, 225 pounds, listed the Razorbacks, Alabama, Illinois and Texas Tech.

"They have a great coaching staff," Obanor said about his interest in Arkansas. "Good culture in general."

He averaged 23.3 points and 11 rebounds during ORU's run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Golden Eagles' upset of No. 2 seed Ohio State, and 28 points and 11 rebounds in the win over No. 7 seed Florida.

Obanor had 12 points and 11 rebounds in the 72-70 loss to Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Obanor, who recently pulled his name out of the upcoming NBA Draft, averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field, 46% from three-point range and 87.5% at the free-throw line as a junior. He was an All-Summit League first-team selection.

The forward has one year of eligibility remaining.

-- Richard Davenport

ASU's Omier to represent Nicaragua

Arkansas State University forward and reigning Sun Belt freshman of the year Norchad Omier is set to once again represent his home country of Nicaragua this week, competing across three games of the FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers in Chile.

Omier and the Nicaraguan national team will begin play at 6 p.m. Central today against Paraguay, followed by a 6 p.m. tip against Bolivia on Wednesday and Thursday's finale at 8:15 p.m. against Chile. All games will be streamed on FIBA's official YouTube page.

Omier averaged 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in his first season with the Red Wolves. He debuted with the national team in April, posting 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in the previous round of World Cup Pre-Qualifiers.

-- Eli Lederman

UAFS hires women's coach

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith announced the hiring of Ryan McAdams as its new women's basketball coach Monday.

McAdams comes to UAFS from New Mexico State, where he was an assistant coach for the past four seasons. He helped guide the Aggies to a Western Athletic Conference championship and a NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019.

Before working at New Mexico State, McAdams was the head women's coach at Eastern Arizona College for seven seasons, where he went 137-82 overall and 103-50 in conference play. Eastern Arizona played in three NJCAA tournaments under McAdams.

McAdams takes over for Tari Cummings, who resigned in May after three seasons to take an assistant coaching position at Baylor.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services