Super Quiz: All Kinds of "Bars"

Children play on these playground structures of poles and bars.

They are used to steer a bicycle.

Kit Kat, Milky Way and Snickers are examples.

Three-word term for the first Confederate flag.

Gymnastic equipment consisting of two horizontal bars set at the same height.

These home-gym bars may be doorway mounted, ceiling mounted or free-standing.

These barriers limit interactions between different races.

This two-word expression means "in jail."