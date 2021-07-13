Sections
Super Quiz: All Kinds of "Bars"

Today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. Children play on these playground structures of poles and bars.

  2. They are used to steer a bicycle.

  3. Kit Kat, Milky Way and Snickers are examples.

  4. Three-word term for the first Confederate flag.

  5. Gymnastic equipment consisting of two horizontal bars set at the same height.

  6. These home-gym bars may be doorway mounted, ceiling mounted or free-standing.

  7. These barriers limit interactions between different races.

  8. This two-word expression means "in jail."

  9. These bars may be held by central banks or traded by investors.

ANSWERS:

  1. Monkey bars

  2. Handlebars

  3. Candy bars (chocolate bars)

  4. Stars and Bars

  5. Parallel bars

  6. Chin-up (pull-up) bars

  7. Color bars

  8. Behind bars

  9. Gold bars

Print Headline: Super Quiz: All Kinds of "Bars"

