Super Quiz: All Kinds of "Bars"

Children play on these playground structures of poles and bars.
They are used to steer a bicycle.
Kit Kat, Milky Way and Snickers are examples.
Three-word term for the first Confederate flag.
Gymnastic equipment consisting of two horizontal bars set at the same height.
These home-gym bars may be doorway mounted, ceiling mounted or free-standing.
These barriers limit interactions between different races.
This two-word expression means "in jail."
These bars may be held by central banks or traded by investors.
ANSWERS:
Monkey bars
Handlebars
Candy bars (chocolate bars)
Stars and Bars
Parallel bars
Chin-up (pull-up) bars
Color bars
Behind bars
Gold bars