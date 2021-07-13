'Surreal' fanfare helps UA land in prospect's top 4

Defensive lineman Patrick Kutas narrowed his list of more than 20 scholarship offers down to the University of Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois and Florida State on July 4.

He recently described his criteria in getting down to his final four.

"Somewhere I felt comfortable like a family atmosphere or where everyone was cool with everybody," Kutas said. "Somewhere I'll be developed, I know there's great coaches around me, and I'll be supported in every direction and help me grow as a person outside of football."

Kutas, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Christian Brothers in Memphis, also had offers from Louisville, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

He and his parents did a virtual visit with the Hogs on Feb. 27, and he followed that up with a trip to Fayetteville for a spring scrimmage March 20 despite not being able to interact with the coaches or see the facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He returned to Arkansas for an official visit June 11-13 after the NCAA lifted the dead period on May 31. Kutas said the coaches and the Razorback fans have stood out.

"Really the atmosphere there and the people," he said. "All the coaches were attentive. They all welcomed me. I got to know everybody really well.

"The fans there were something different. Every time you step foot outside and they saw you, they're going crazy for Coach Pittman, you, everybody. It's something I've never seen before."

Kutas, who will turn 17 on Aug. 12, called the fanfare "surreal."

"Because it's nothing compared to what it's going to be like when you're playing in the stadium," Kutas said.

He also officially visited Illinois and Oregon in June, and he is eyeing a trip to Tallahassee for an official visit in the future.

"Maybe the Notre Dame game," Kutas said.

Kutas said he's planning to make another trip to Fayetteville.

"I want to try and go to a game maybe like the Texas game," he said.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Kutas a 3-star-plus prospect. Kutas recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack and recovered a fumble as a junior.

Kutas, who has a 3.9 grade-point average, is friends with current Arkansas junior offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, who also attended Christian Brothers.

While the Hogs are recruiting Kutas to play on defense, he said his other three finalists like him as an offensive lineman. His college decision won't be an easy one.

"All these programs are awesome," said Kutas, who has no timetable set for a decision. "All the coaches feel like they're a part of your family. So it's going to be hard."

He communicates with Coach Sam Pittman and defensive line coach Jermial Ashley on a regular basis. He and Ashley were inseparable during Kutas' official visit to Fayetteville.

"The whole time I was there he was with me," he said. "Every time we ate, we're just talking, getting to really know each other."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.