Texas Democrats flee state to halt voting bills

Democratic lawmakers in Texas fled the Capitol and left the state Monday, potentially torpedoing the special session called by Republicans to take up voting restrictions and other GOP priorities.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odJ6ABj_4Hk]

At least 50 House Democrats were headed to Washington, D.C., according to a joint statement. The exodus denies Republicans the required two-thirds attendance level to conduct business, calling into doubt whether plans to take up voting legislation this week can proceed.

In their statement, Democratic leaders said they planned to pressure Congress to pass federal voting legislation.

"Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans' freedom to vote," said five top Democrats in the state House, including caucus leader Chris Turner.

"We are now taking the fight to our nation's Capitol," they said. "We are living on borrowed time in Texas. We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans -- and all Americans -- from the Trump Republicans' nationwide war on democracy."

"This is a now-or-never for our democracy. We are holding the line in Texas," said Democratic Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer.

"We've left our jobs, we've left our families, we've left our homes," he said. "Because there is nothing more important than voting rights in America."

Before the Texas Democrats boarded their flight, Vice President Kamala Harris applauded them for their "courage and commitment."

President Joe Biden today plans to travel to Philadelphia to pitch the administration's efforts to protect voting rights amid escalating tensions with civil-rights leaders concerned about Republican leaders' nationwide push for new restrictions.

GOP'S NEXT MOVES

Republicans in Texas quickly condemned the Democrats' actions and promised to press on to enact voting legislation and other priorities. Sen. Charles Schwertner said Democrats would face blowback for "abdicating" their responsibilities in Austin.

"The work of the people of Texas needs to get done," he said. "They need to come back; they need to argue these very important issues in their respective chambers, vigorously argue it. But in the end, it needs to be settled here, where they are elected to serve."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, vowed in a tweet to take up voting legislation today in the Senate, where he is the presiding officer, notwithstanding the House Democrats' decision to "abandon" their constituents.

And in a statement, House Speaker Dade Phelan promised to "use every available resource under the Texas Constitution and the unanimously-passed House Rules to secure a quorum," though it was not clear what he could do with so many Democrats outside the state.

Democratic Sen. Royce West said in an interview that the legislation "isn't going anywhere" with the House Democrats missing. "The reality is it's a waste of time," he said of Patrick's plan.

West also said there is no long-term solution for Texas Democrats to block the legislation, given the Republican majorities in both chambers.

"We're buying time right now; that's what we're doing," West said. "We're hoping that something gets done at the national level."

Phelan took a shot at the Democrats' use of "private jets" to travel to Washington. One Democrat with knowledge of the day's events confirmed that the lawmakers were taking private planes. The person said the flights were donated and would appear on disclosure reports next month.

"Texas Democrats' decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve," said a statement from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. "They leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state."

He listed property tax relief along with funding for law enforcement, foster care and retired teachers -- making no mention of election legislation.

SPECIAL SESSION

The Legislature convened Thursday for a special session called by Abbott to enact a laundry list of conservative priorities that failed to pass during the regular session, which ended in late May when House Democrats walked out of the state Capitol to block voting legislation.

Abbott quickly promised to revisit that issue and others in a special session, including a ban on transgender athletes on youth sports teams and a measure on beefed-up border security. Since the session opened last week, Republicans in both chambers have filed election bills that include many of the same provisions they sought to enact earlier in the year.

Democrats made clear that they were considering all options to block the legislation again. But their gambit is more complicated during a special session that is scheduled to stretch until early August; on the day of the Democrats' walkout in late May, Republicans faced a midnight deadline to approve legislation and were abruptly forced to adjourn.

The new election proposals include a number of restrictions championed by former President Donald Trump. They would ban several election programs implemented last year to help people vote during the coronavirus pandemic, including drive-thru voting and 24-hour and late-night voting. Voting-rights advocates noted that voters of color used these programs disproportionately.

Last week, Turner said of the legislation: "It's based on a lie that there was rampant fraud in our elections, and on the 'big lie' that Donald Trump actually won the last election." It was Turner who urged his colleagues to walk out in May.

"That's what this is all about -- so they can curry favor with Donald Trump and his supporters," Turner said. "That's exactly what's going on here."

Republican leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not clear if Senate Democrats were also planning a walkout. The Texas Senate held a 10-minute floor session Monday before adjourning for committee meetings. At least three Senate Democrats were present for roll call at 10 a.m., but several were not.

Sen. Eddie Lucio said in an interview at the Capitol that he opposed a walkout, a tactic that has backfired in the past and has cost some Democrats their seats.

"For me, I would rather stay and fight on, especially on the Senate side," he said, noting that in 2003, he was among 11 Democratic senators who left the state during a redistricting battle. The group spent 45 days in New Mexico, but eventually the legislation they opposed did pass.

"It's the only kind of action that can be taken by a minority party," he said. "But I don't have good memories of what happened back then."

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Gardner and Eva Ruth Moravec of The Washington Post; and by Paul J. Weber of The Associated Press.