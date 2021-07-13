Tractor-trailer hauling ramen noodles partially submerged in Lake Conway, authorities say

An 18-wheel semitrailer carrying 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles ended up partially submerged in Lake Conway Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The trailer wound up on its side at the intersection of Arkansas 89 and Interstate 40 in Faulkner County, according to a Facebook post from Arkansas Game and Fish.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has been notified and a hazmat crew responded to the scene, the post read. A wrecker worked to remove the truck from the lake, which appeared to be uncontaminated, according to authorities.

There’s been no report that the driver or passenger was seriously injured, authorities said.

No information about the cause of the incident was immediately released.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included an incorrect photo.