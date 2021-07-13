Troopers: West Memphis crash fatal to motorcyclist

A motorcyclist from Hughes died in a West Memphis crash Monday night, according to troopers.

Curtis Todd Jones, 42, was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle east on U.S. 70 shortly after 9:45 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle exited the road to the left, striking a cable barrier and wooden posts, troopers said. Jones was killed as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 326 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.