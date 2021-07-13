Two Jordanians get prison terms for alleged plot

AMMAN, Jordan -- On Monday a Jordanian state security court sentenced two former officials to 15 years in prison over an alleged plot against the Western-allied monarchy involving the half brother of King Abdullah II.

Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. They are alleged to have conspired with Prince Hamzah, the king's half brother, and to have sought foreign assistance.

Awadallah's U.S.-based lawyer slammed the verdict, saying there was a "complete lack of due process" and that his client had suffered "inhumane treatment, including beatings and psychological torture." Lawyers for both defendants said they would appeal.

The two were swept up in a wave of arrests in April and Hamzah was placed under house arrest. The rare public rift at the highest levels of the monarchy sent jitters across the region and exposed deep-rooted economic and social challenges in the country, which has long been seen as a bastion of stability.

Hamzah denied the allegations in video statements released in April after he was placed under house arrest, saying he was being silenced for speaking out against corruption and poor governing. The royal family later said it had resolved the dispute with Hamzah, whose status is unknown, but he was never formally charged.

Abdullah is expected in Washington on Monday, when he will be the first Arab leader to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House. Jordan is a close U.S. ally in the Middle East and is seen as a key partner in eventually reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Lt. Col. Muwafaq al-Masaeed, a military judge, announced the verdict following a closed-door trial that consisted of six hearings. The defendants were sentenced to 15 years for each of two felonies, but the judge said only one sentence would be imposed.

The court had denied requests by Jordanian defense lawyers to call witnesses, and prosecutors shared only purported transcripts, not audio, from surveillance of the alleged plotters.

Reporters were allowed to watch the proceedings on a video feed in a tent outside the heavily guarded courthouse. The two men, handcuffed and wearing blue prison uniforms, were escorted into the building by masked members of the security forces.

Michael Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor hired by Awadallah's U.S.-based family, said "the fix was in" from the moment his client was arrested.

"Bassem's so-called trial was conducted by a secret military court where he was denied the opportunity to refute any of the prosecution's evidence and he was not allowed to call witnesses who would provide exculpatory evidence on his behalf," he said.

Sullivan, a former U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and former acting director of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said his client had been held in solitary confinement for almost 100 days. Sullivan said his client's meetings with his Jordanian lawyer almost always occurred in the presence of prosecutors.

He called on the U.S. to seek Awadallah's release, saying "this proceeding and Jordan's mistreatment of our client has violated every international standard for justice and human rights."

The prosecutor's office at the state security court said Awadallah was given due process in line with Jordanian law and was not mistreated in any way. It said he raised the torture allegations only as the verdict neared.

Awadallah, who also holds Jordanian and Saudi citizenship, served as head of the royal court and government minister in Jordan. He has extensive business interests in the Gulf and has advised Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on attracting foreign investment.

The Awadallah family urged the Biden administration to call for his release.

FILE - In this May 25, 2008, file photo, Dr. Bassem Awadallah, then director of the Office of King Abdullah II of Jordan, attends a celebration to mark Independence Day, in Amman, Jordan. A Jordanian state security court is expected to announce a verdict Monday, July 12, 2021 in the trial of two former officials, Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, accused of plotting with the half-brother of King Abdullah II to foment unrest in the Western-allied kingdom. (AP Photo/Nader Daoud, File)

Relatives of two former officials accused of helping Jordanian Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, wait in front to a live screen, at a state security court for the verdict in their trial, in Amman, Jordan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The court sentenced the two to 15 years in prison. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Officers stand guard outside Jordan's State Security Court where two former officials accused of helping Jordanian Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, await a verdict in their trial, in Amman, Jordan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The court sentenced the two to 15 years in prison. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

An officer stands guard outside Jordan's State Security Court where two former officials accused of helping Jordanian Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, await a verdict in their trial, in Amman, Jordan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The court sentenced the two to 15 years in prison. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, one of two former officials accused of helping Jordanian Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, appears on a mobile phone screen as he is escorted by security personnel during a verdict hearing at a state security court, in Amman, Jordan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The court sentenced the two to 15 years in prison. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Journalists report outside Jordan's State Security Court where two former officials accused of helping Jordanian Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, await a verdict in their trial, in Amman, Jordan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The court sentenced the two to 15 years in prison. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Bassem Awadallah, one of two former officials accused of helping Jordanian Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, appears on a mobile phone screen as he is escorted by security personnel at a state security court, in Amman, Jordan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The court sentenced the two to 15 years in prison. Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Jordan Television broadcasts Lieutenant-colonel Muwafaq al-Masaeed, military judge and president of state security court, reading the verdict in the sedition case of two former officials accused of helping Jordanian Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, in Amman, Jordan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The court sentenced the two to 15 years in prison. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)