UAMS officer kills gun-wielding man

A UAMS police officer shot and killed a Sheridan man who had a gun about 12:40 p.m. Monday outside the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Hospital Emergency Department, according to Arkansas State Police.

UAMS police officers approached Bobby Hollingshead, 59, as he exited a truck near the hospital emergency entrance. Hollingshead had a gun and directed police officers to stay away, according to a state police news release.

As Hollingshead raised the gun, one officer shot Hollingshead, according to the news release. He was taken inside the hospital for medical treatment, but later died.

According to the news release, hospital staff stated they had received reports prior to the shooting that Hollingshead may have had intentions to harm himself or others at the hospital.

Arkansas State Police agents were requested by UAMS police to investigate the shooting.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The hospital's emergency entrance was taped off after the shooting, but UAMS spokesperson Leslie Taylor said they were able to bring people through another entrance and kept the emergency department running.

Hollingshead's body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be delivered to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a police officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.