Virgin Galactic shares skid on stock-sale plan

Virgin Galactic shares veered sharply lower Monday after the spaceflight company said it's made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock.

The disclosure comes a day after founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin's winged space plane for the first time. It was the company's highest-profile flight yet, as it looks to begin taking up customers next year.

The stock closed down 17.3%. Trading in the stock was briefly halted shortly after the market opened.

The company didn't reveal the timing of the proposed stock sale but said it plans to use the net proceeds to fund manufacturing, development of its spaceship fleet and infrastructure improvements, among other expenses, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Virgin Galactic already has more than 600 reservations from would-be space tourists, with tickets initially costing $250,000 apiece. The company received clearance from the Federal Aviation Commission last month to begin taking customers into space from its facilities in New Mexico, something the company has said it plans to start doing next year.

The launch with Branson marked the 22nd test flight of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space plane. The company has planned at least two more space test flights this year.

Branson had teased a major announcement about ferrying more people to space following his flight, which some expected would be an announcement about Virgin Galactic reopening ticket sales. Instead, upon his return to Earth on Sunday, Branson announced a sweepstakes drawing for just two seats on a Virgin Galactic jaunt. That announcement was "likely less than what investors were hoping for," analysts at Canaccord Genuity wrote in a research note Sunday.

Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news conference at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M., on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space tourism company reached an altitude of about 53 miles (88 kilometers) over the New Mexico desert before safely gliding back home to a runway landing at Spaceport America. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)